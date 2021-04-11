The ‘Titan’ was a titan against Ancajas and Conor Benn promises a lot

On a marathon Saturday with a lot of boxing, we chose two fights to comment on in this first video: Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas and Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan ‘Titan’ Rodriguez.

In the first duel, the Briton needed just a minute and a half to finish off Samuel Vargas and sent a strong message to the entire division. Going for more. I comment on the video.

Already in the Ancajas and Rodriguez fight, we lived a fight from beginning to end. The ‘Titan’ gave a good fight, he was close to achieving the feat in his first fight outside of Mexico and although he lost on the cards, he deserves another opportunity at those fascinating 115 pounds. In the video I tell you about the fight.