‘The Titan Games’
Adults 18-49
NBC: 0.6 / 4
ABC: 0.4 / 3
Fox: 0.3 / 2
CBS: 0.3 / 2
The CW: 0.1 / 1
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Titan Games’: 3,800,000 [0,7/4] (1st)
09:00 – ‘The Wall’: 3,770,000 [0,6/4] (1st)
10:00 – ‘Songland’: 2,400,000 [0,5/3] (1st)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever’ (8-11 p.m.): 2,150,000 [0,4/2] (2nd)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1’ (R): 2,510,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
09:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ (R): 2,230,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 3,860,000 [0,4/3] (3rd)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 3,600,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 2,900,000 [0,2/1] (4th)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 2,900,000 [0,2/1] (3rd)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ (R): 1,010,000 [0,2/1] (5th)
08:30 – ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ (R): 850,000 [0,2/1] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ (Final): 660,000 [0,1/1] (4th)