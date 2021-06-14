the tips, tricks and tools to know if the offers are offers

On June 21 and 22, Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place, Amazon’s most important sales period of the year, and which will be exclusive offers for Amazon Prime customers. If you were thinking of buying on Amazon, this is the best time. The online store will offer thousands of offers, and we will explain how to get the most out of Prime Day, telling you the basics of its operation, and offering you tricks, tips and tools so you don’t miss any.

To begin with, the important thing is that the name does not confuse you. Day means day, but the sales will not last one, but two days. Amazon Prime Day 2021 It will start on Monday, June 21 at 0:00 a.m. and end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m., and during all that time you will have different offers and discounts.

How to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day offers

Now, let’s start with the basics. If you want to be able to access the offers made by Amazon during Prime Day 2021, you need to be an Amazon Prime customer. If you are already a paying user, you will not have to do anything else except have the session started. And if you are not a Prime customer, you can always take the opportunity to register for the first time to access the free 30-day trial period.

Regardless of whether you are a paying customer or simply with the free trial, having Amazon Prime activated during the Prime Day 2021 offer period you will be able to access all of them. In addition, you will also have free shipping costs in 24 hours, you will access the Amazon Video series and movies catalog and other advantages.

Differences between offers, flash offers and offers of the day

As is usual on Prime Days, in addition to the normal offers, Amazon will also offer the so-called flash deals and deals of the day during the event. Y What are the differences between flash deals and deals of the day? The difference is between how long each of these offers lasts.

Flash offers are promotions that only last a few hours, and that they are being released hour by hour. In this way, every so often you will have totally different flash offers during Prime Day, something that will push you to keep visiting the web.

While, the day’s deals last a whole calendar dayas long as the stock does not run out first. And this is possible, because the offers of the day are usually much more important, always offering well-discounted renowned products.

Attention to Amazon’s price roller coaster

Before you go for an offer that seems incredible, you should keep in mind that sometimes the offers are not as good as they seem. Although you see a good discount on its RRP, on Amazon price variations are common. Not only over time, but also within the same day.

This means that if you find a product with a 10% discount, it is possible that a while ago or a few hours ago Amazon offered a similar discount, or even that it had a lower normal price than the one that is now discounted. It is also possible that the price went up quite a bit just before it was lowered, so that the supposed reduction actually leaves the product at a price similar to what it was.

A useful trick is check the discount of a product comparing it with the price of other online stores. In this way, you will first be able to know if you can also get it on other sites at the same reduced or lower price, and in the event that Amazon’s is really a good discount, you will be able to have information on how much the price has dropped in relation to other sites.

How to find the best Amazon deals

Amazon usually tries to offer good tools on its website to locate deals, such as an internal search engine for Prime Day. You can also enter a Offers section that is in the upper bar to locate the daily and flash offers, where you will see the main offers and the possibility of filtering them by categories and types in a column on the left. You can also order the offers in different ways.

But as we have said, sometimes the offers may not be what they seem, and that is why you have at your disposal other tools that can be very useful, and that they can help you track the progress of the prices of the products you are looking at, and know when the offer is really good.

Camel

The CamelCamelCamel website, track the price history of Amazon products. To use it, you just have to type the URL of the discounted product or search for search keywords on Amazon, and you will enter its tabs.

Within the product files, you will see how the price has changed over time, being able to see it in a graph that will serve as a visual guide to assess how cheap it is now. It also allows you to create alerts when the product drops in price to the limit that we set, although for that you will have to register.

Keepa

Keepa is another good online tool that can track the price history of a product, and it has the advantage of have a browser extension in the extensions store of Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Microsoft Edge.

Its operation is very similar to CamelCamelCamel, and it offers you graphs in which you can see how the price of a product has changed over time. The best thing is that it is easier to use, since when you install the extension you do not have to leave Amazon, the graphic will appear added in the product file within Amazon.

Despite its small size, Keepa is a robust and complete tool It consists of several tabs to follow the product establishing both the price range and other characteristics, although it will require us to register. If you register, you can also add notices to notify you when a product has dropped below a certain price.

Google shopping

The two previous tools let you know if an Amazon offer is as good as it seems based on the previous prices, but you may also be interested compare the price with other shops. In these cases, you can always resort to the classic and effective Google Shopping, the sales price comparator of some businesses listed by Google search engine.

This tool does not offer price histories, but it does show you which stores sell the same product. Its use is simple, you just have to search for the product model in Google and click on the Shopping tab. This will take you to a page where you can see all the stores registered in the search engine that have that product and their prices.

Here, it is recommended that you pay attention, because sometimes the product does not correspond as is or shipping costs must be added. For a better search, on the Shopping page you can organize products by price. Before making a purchase, read the conditions of the online store that you have found, because their conditions of sale, guarantees or customer service may vary. Sometimes it is better to pay more in exchange for buying from a more reliable merchant.

Chollakobot

Another alternative Telegram bot to that of Xataka Selección that you can use is that of Chollakobot, which offers you the possibility of add price drop notices in Telegram. It is a bot in which you add the website of a product, and then you can ask it to let you know when it drops below a certain price.

This is something that may seem simple, but we have all seen a product thinking it is worth it, we will buy it when it drops below this price. Well, this bot allows you to add products to the list with prices from which you want to be notified.