Before I say it … even with Apple outright banning it in the standards, developers who have received the Developer Transition Kit have already managed to publish the results of his first performance tests. The results may not seem anything special at first glance, but they promise if we take into account some factors.

A limited A12Z that still delivers good results

First, the figures. The Mac mini with A12Z chip is identified as “eperm-d995af6e2ef02771” on the Geekbench website, and scores average of 811 points in the single-core tests and 2,781 points in the multi-core tests. That’s less than the result of the same tests and the same A12Z chip on the iPad Pro, which is 1,118 and 4,625 points respectively.

The reason for this difference is divided into several factors:

Geekbench is an application compiled for Intel processors and has been run through Rosetta in the Developer Transition Kit. Therefore, the result will be less because the performance tests have been emulated instead of running natively. Developer Transition Kit processor A12Z appears to be caked and its cores operate at 2.4 GHz, while in the iPad Pro they operate at 2.5GHz. The A12Z processor in the Developer Transition Kit uses only the four high-performance cores, while the cores that prioritize efficiency are disabled. Presumably, all Apple Silicon cores carried by Macs will be high-performance, at least on desktop Macs.

And still, the score it brings out beats that of the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro. The Developer Transition Kit is a computer made without too much attention to detail, simply so that developers have something to work with. As Craig Federighi himself said in a recent interview, “it is the Mac that we would take out if the Apple Silicon engineers did not even bother trying to do something right.”

What performance will the Mac have with an Apple Silicon chip already optimized and aimed at the general public? Well rather older, although we do not know to what extent. These benchmarks measure the brute force of a chip, but Apple plans to optimize each function of the computer (security, facial recognition, etc.) with different chips and sensors. So for now we will have to wait until the end of the year … but things promise.

Share First performance tests of the Developer Transition Kit: the tip of what can be a huge iceberg