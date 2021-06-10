The tiny dress of Alexa Dellanos with which she wore curves | INSTAGRAM

One of the favorite things about the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos is brand new clothes and this time we wanted to show off a new black dress that she acquired, which by the way is tiny and made her fans fully appreciate her beauty.

That’s right, it is a couple of videos placed in the stories of the official Instagram of the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos, who first showed us the dress hanging on its hook and warned us that the photographs and clips with it would be the most attractive for its size.

Right after introducing it to us, he put it on and headed to an elegant social event, where together with her friends, models who by the way are just as beautiful as she or more decided to wear her dress in front of her cell phone camera and in different shots.

At first we could see that some of his prettiest friends and focused on their faces so that we can appreciate them in addition to their beautiful figures that by the way you can see that they have been taking care of a lot in the gym.

The beautiful young women were very flirtatious in front of the camera of Alexa’s cell phone, who also went to a mirror to record herself right in front of him and show us a little her charms his happy fans of course.

Despite the fact that the videos are short-lived, the loyal audience of the beautiful influencer enjoyed every moment and managed to appreciate her beauty once again and share it with their friends so that no one misses the opportunity to observe it.

There are many users who rely on the way of dressing Alexa Dellanos to be inspired by her clothing sets and the truth is that it works very well because she has very good taste for fashion and always uses the best clothes.

You can see that she spent an excellent time in that elegant event in which her black dress became the center of attention of many attendees, as well as many Internet users who considered that she looks more than perfect and that she should use smaller ones dressed like that.

