The tiniest lights in the universe (Sara Seager)

At first glance, this book might seem like a new work dedicated to one of the most fashionable fields of astronomy today: exoplanets or extrasolar planets, those planetary bodies that revolve around other stars.

But in reality, we are closer to an autobiography than to a simple popular science work. Its author, Sara Seager, is an astrophysicist who has achieved remarkable relevance in the field of exoplanets. What is interesting here, however, is not just her professional work, but what these bodies have meant to her.

Widowed and with young children at age 40, Seager had to face a radical change in her existence. And it can be said that exoplanets were the essential spur that allowed him to set his course and become the authority he is now in this field.

Sara Seager has always been a star gazer, a person with a vocation to look out into the universe. In brief chapters, he will tell us where that hobby came from in childhood, and how he managed to channel it towards a worthy professional career.

Little by little he will share with the reader his love for astronomy, his first steps in the field of exoplanets, his contact with specialists in the field, some of them now famous figures, and how he became increasingly involved in research and science. discovery. But she will also explain why she decided to have children, how the problems that finally took her from her partner appeared, and how she was able to overcome such a tremendous trance.

Other people would find something like this an obstacle of insurmountable dimensions. Seager had astronomy and its attraction to exoplanets, and also the care and attention of some family and friends. However, its pages also reflect moments of infinite sadness, difficult situations, tears and problems.

Fortunately, Seager kept going. She turned the page, climbed many rungs in her career as an exoplanet discoverer, and even, when she least expected it, she found a new partner.

Most of us saw our lives with problems and joys, but rarely these personal lives are in parallel with goals so transcendental for humanity, such as the search for other planets, and who knows if the existence of life on them.

We are therefore facing a deeply emotional work, framed by a unique setting. It does not matter if the reader approaches her because of her interest in astronomy or to know a life like Sara Seager’s. In both cases, you will be intensely drawn to this story.

Paidos. 2021. Contexts Collection. Hardcover, 356 pages. ISBN: 978-84-4933-828-1

You can purchase this book here.