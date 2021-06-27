The ‘Tinder for gamers’ is born

06/27/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

Swipe left or right and try to get a ‘Match’. This is how the Tinder application works but to find love. Or try. Rene Adler, a former international goalkeeper with Germany and best known for his time at Bayer Leverkusen, has reinvented this application to create ” 11TransFair ‘. A kind of Tinder but for gamers.

The aim of this application is to help players find a team without the need for representatives who can decide the future of footballers’ careers. “Players want to take more and more care of their own concerns. They don’t want to depend on advisers. Not all professionals can do it like world stars & rdquor ;, stated Rene Adler in an interview for the ‘Bild’.

De Bruyne case. The Manchester City star has dispensed with his representatives. Kimmich did the same months later.

At the moment, ’11TransFair’ is aimed at players from the first four categories of German football but the aim of the application is also to register players from foreign leagues. A new way of understanding the world of transfers has been born. We will have to see the future it has.