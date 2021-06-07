The Tinder button to avoid finding your ex or your boss in the app

The ‘Contact Blocking’ function allows us to prevent profiles associated with our mobile contacts from appearing

More than one of them will have had that uncomfortable moment -or not- in which they have found an ex on the street. To avoid those “encounters” in the world of dating apps, Tinder will allow users to block contacts from their phonebook, that they don’t want to see in the application as possible ‘matches’. From an old partner, a family member or a colleague from work or class.

According to a recent survey by the platform, 24% of users have found the profile of a family member or a co-worker and even an ex in the application, in the case of 40%. Is about “encounters “many users prefer to avoid, or at least 78% of those surveyed, who preferred not to see or be seen by these connections, have said so.

To avoid this, the company has introduced ‘contact blocking’ into the application, as reported on its official blog. The new tool is found in the Settings, and allows, via phone number or email, block people from your list who do not want to see while browsing the application. These contacts, whether they already have an account or decide to create one in the future, will no longer appear as a potential ‘match’.

The Head of Group Product, Trust and Security at Tinder, Bernadette Morgan, has indicated that from the app they cannot “avoid uncomfortable encounters in the cafeteria”, but with the blocking of contacts they are giving users “an additional resource that provides peace of mind” by “creating a space free of worries so that they can generate new connections “.

The company notes that this new tool was initially tested in Korea, India and Japan, and that users who used it blocked a dozen contacts from their list.