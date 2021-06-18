“The times are not terrible, we are in the fight”

06/18/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

.

The English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven times Formula One world champion, who this Friday signed the third time in free practice for the French Grand Prix, the seventh of the World Championship, said at the Paul Ricard circuit that “it was complicated out there, I imagine it was for everyone. I don’t know if it’s because of the surface of the track, because of the temperature or the tire pressure, which is higher than ever, but we all skid a lot out there today “, Hamilton, 36, commented that last season he equaled the absolute record of seven titles in the premier class held, until then, alone, by the German Michael Schumacher.

“We will have to do a lot of analysis in the hope that everything improves with a view to tomorrow. But in any case, the times are not terrible and we are in the fight, so that is positive,” said the English star, who also holds the historical records of ‘poles’ (100) and victories (98) in Formula One.

“The hard compound is the tire I feel the best with, it felt resistant, which is important with the temperatures here,” explained Hamilton, who is second in the World Championship, with 101 points, four less than the Dutch Max. Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Cup, which this Friday marked the best time of the tests.

“The softer the tire, the worse it feels, so I imagine the hard compound will be the one that everyone wants to use in Sunday’s race,” Hamilton said on Friday after free practice for the French Grand Prix.