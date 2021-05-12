The timeline on her coming out video and letter

“All my life people have told me my sexuality, people have embarrassed me for things they know nothing about. I want to thank those of you who stand up for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject, but say much more about those who vomit it, “he wrote.

“It’s 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it’s time for us to start acting like one. Whether you love me, hate me or condemn me to hell, I love you anyway. Love who you love without shame . It’s okay to keep finding out who you are. Life is too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love“He ended his message with a rainbow of heart emojis.

In a separate post on Instagram, Bassett repeated his words, but also sang something extra for his fans.