Although we complain bitterly assuming that children read little or that they spend hours and hours reading nonsense, gossip and memes on their social networks, the truth is that this has been a constant in history.

Even at the time when you were reading the most, most read trifles.

From the birth of the printing press

When the printing press was born thanks to the German Johannes Gutenberg in 1436, the social changes that took place were as spectacular as those that the internet is producing today. The growth in book printing was increasing rapidly as society became increasingly literate. However, there was a time when there was a peak of growth in book printing, back in the 1920s. Just before radio started to hijack the attention of the mass public.

In the 1920s, publishers in the United States published 110 million books per year, double the number in the 1910s. The greatest growth in readership, however, occurred in the journal field, mostly gossiping, a genre that until then was unpublished, and newspapers in general.

Journals

In the 1920s the book club was born to guide the overwhelmed readers by the increasing number of published titles. The first were the Book-of-the-Month Club (1926) and the Literary Guild (1927). The success of these clubs was unheard of, and would never be repeated again. Nor was the fervor with which the reading public revered its authors. For example when Sinclair Lewis He settled in his Minnesota home to write Elmer Gantry (1927), readers would travel from other places just to see him work.

More surprising still was the rise of magazines. Hugo GernsbackFor example, he founded in 1913 the world’s first science fiction magazine (Amazing Stories), and then he would start founding magazines of all kinds (if one went bankrupt, he founded two others). For example, the America’s First Electronic Magazine, Modern Electrics. Sexology approached sexuality from the scientific aspect. Radio News was about news from the world of radio.

Also at this time the Reader’s Digest (1922), Time (1923), American Mercury (1924), Smart Set (1924) and the New Yorker (1925) made their debut. Not in vain, advertising revenue increased 500% this decade. Magazines thus began to influence the whole population at the sociological level, even changing the way people express themselves, as he explains. Bill Bryson in 1927: A summer that changed the world:

Time magazine was famous for its predilection for certain words and expressions: “brown”, “right-handed” and “piercing eyes”. He also abused neologisms, such as “film-addict” or “film-actress”. On the other hand, its editors loved to distort the phrases made, so that “on the dot” became, without any hesitation, “on the dot”. And, above all, he had a curious Germanic affection for the inversion of the normal order of words and the accumulation of as many nouns, adjectives and adverbs as possible in the same sentence before providing the verb.

Newspapers

All in all, the real growth of print was through the newspapers. American households already bought 1.4 newspapers a day. Solo New York had twelve daily newspapers. All the big cities had at least two or three newspapers.

This push for the written letter was partly produced because it was in these newspapers that a genre was born that had been unpublished to date: the yellow press or tabloid press. In other words, the news that basically addressed celebrity gossip, morbid crimes and sports.

In England, the tabloids had been successful for some years, as is the case with the Daily Mirror, but in the United States they hatched in a much more virulent way thanks to two young members of the Chicago Tribune family of publishers: Robert R. McCormick and Joseph Patterson. They would found a sort of Daily Mirror that they called the Illustrated Daily News, which launched in New York in June 1919 at the price of two cents. Its success led to other similar publications. Perhaps the most famous was the New York Daily Mirror, owned by the communication magnate William Randolph Hearst.

On these pillars of excess and morbidness, then, the tall and robust pillars of the new generations of readers were built, but also on the need for leisure in a time when neither radio nor television still existed. The number of readers stabilized or decreased as a result of the birth of these new media, and possibly has grown again thanks to the birth of others such as the internet (Blog, Whatsapp, Twitter, etc.). We have not changed much, well, although the platforms have.