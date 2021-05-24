“The time to get into bitcoin is not now, it will be the next ‘crypto winter'”

History repeats itself. The cryptocurrency market has once again stumbled on the same stone as bitcoin and ‘altocoins’ have already encountered other times in their short history. A bullish rally of gargantuan proportions, to which many inexperienced have risen at the wrong time, has been followed by a correction that has left rivers of tears in its wake, panic and “thousands of investors running around like headless chickens,” in the words of Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital. With the wounds very raw, the big question that looms in the markets is whether the bubble has fully burst or if there is something left to squeeze the bullish momentum. The most honest answer is that nobody knows for sure.

If there is something clear right now for Luis Garvía, director of the Master in Financial Risks at ICADE Business School, it is that much of the current rally to the all-time high of almost $ 65,000 in mid-April has been seen powered by institutional investors. Many of them bought bitcoins between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000 – for example, the average price at which MicroStrategy acquired its 91 bitcoins is $ 24,450 per token-, so that “It is very likely that they will not drop the price”. Hence the media game in which they participate, with Tesla founder Elon Musk at the helm, to move the market.

It is also undeniable that there is a formidable resistance at $ 60,000 and that technical analysis points to a rebound after touching $ 30,000 on ‘Black Wednesday’ May 19. Similarly, many experts expect a period of consolidation after the brutal volatility this week.

From there to predicting when it is worth buying, there is a very long way. “When all the knives are in the air, you never have to put your hand”, says Garvía, who advises, above all, “not to invest in something that is not understood at a time of high liquidity like the current one.” “When the question that everyone asks is when I buy or when I sell an asset is the most flagrant sign that it is necessary to sell”, sentence, to affirm that “the time to get into bitcoin will be the next ‘crypto winter'”. However, he is cautious when certifying the demise of the current bull cycle to give rise to the long period that is popularly known as ‘winter’ in each wave of cryptocurrencies.

But the ICADE Business School professor is sure that it is impossible to predict the behavior of such a volatile asset. However, in the short history of online currencies a three-year cyclical pattern is reiterated. It starts with a period of stratospheric rises and brutal corrections, usually lasting months or even a year, to enter another 12 to 18 months of bear market. In the course of this time, it is possible to speak of a bubble since, in the words of the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Butterin, “expectations are generated that technology ends up showing, in one way or another, that is not yet ready to meet“.

It happened for the first time in 2013, before the bankruptcy of Mt. Gox, when transactions were doubtful and there was a boom in payments and exchanges for activities related to the ‘dark web’. The second wave was in 2017, with the appearance of the Ethereum network and smart contracts, which revealed to the world the usefulness of the blockchain. In both cases the process was repeated: months of constant increases followed a dry and low interest period, until 2020, the starting point of the third cycle in which we are immersed.

FROM 2008 TO 2021

With the great exception that now it is Wall Street money that is at stake and that those strong hands will continue to intervene verbally in the ‘cryptos’, the current investment in crypto assets is different from the two previous waves therefore it shows many coincidences with what happened in 2008, the year of the birth of bitcoin.

Garvía establishes a parallel between the high interest that ‘cryptos’ have aroused, in the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic and the profound economic and social crisis that follows, with the moment of the appearance of the so-called digital gold. In 2008, a few months after the subprime crisis broke out in the US, which led to the credit crisis in the eurozone, the first cryptocurrencies were mined. According to the economist, the origin of all this is a mistrust in the traditional financial system that is “broken” since then. What’s more, what has happened in the last year has done nothing more than to show again that “it does not give foot with ball”.

The bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers was a turning point for monetary and fiscal policy and 12 years have passed without states or central banks having functioned normally. Both public administrations and banks have become completely addicted to liquidity injections, which has totally zombified the system.

This context provokes a constant search for new returns with OTC -over the counter- products, such as ETFs, SPACs or the ‘cryptos’ themselves. All these asset classes arise outside of the regular markets and “are the result of a financial system that not able to match savings with investment needs by the traditional routes “, argues Garvía.

However, the expert emphasizes that behind the speculative facade of digital assets there is a technology with enormous possibilities, especially the Ethereum network, “a system that allows programming a myriad of secure and ‘low cost’ applications”. But he also recognizes that all this development is still in its infancy, which promises a long process of “evolution and sacrifices.” And leave a phrase as the culmination: “We are in the early stages, at the same time as the Wright brothers in aviation history.”. We will keep flying.