“The time lost by Miguel Ángel López is a bitch”

06/26/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

The Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar) saved the eventful first stage of the Tour by entering the group of favorites at the finish line of the Fosse-aux-Loups, but regretted the fact that his Colombian teammate and team leader Miguel Angel Lopez lost 1.50 minutes due to the massive crashes that marked the premiere of the Tour.

“The loss of Miguel Angel. We came with the intention of fighting both for the general and this is a setback. It hasn’t been many minutes, 1’50. Own Pogacar he was coming off a similar loss last year and won the Tour. “

But it had an impact on the loss of Lopez It is a problem for the team, but it may not be irreparable.

“It is clear that it is a nuisance, but it does not mean anything yet. From the team I think that nothing will change; bad luck accompanied him today but another day it could happen to me. It is the Tour and many things can happen” he commented.

Falls and scares aside, the Mallorcan cyclist had good feelings and said he felt ready for the second day, which can also be difficult.

“Personally I felt good. The first day, which is always difficult for all of us, has gone well for me. Let’s see tomorrow, another important test in the general classification. We will try to do it the same as today. It will be a similar day, although different. It is the last kilometer of Mûr-de-Bretagne is where it is the hardest. “

The 26-year-old Arta rider felt well protected by the team on a day that was presumed complicated by the nerves of the first day.

“The first day of the Tour always has falls, a lot of tension. I have always been in a very good position with the help of Iván Cortina, Imanol Erviti Y Jorge Arcas, All the team. I think that in the first fall I was one of the last to not fall and they were already coming behind Miguel Angel Y Marc soler, that yes they have fallen “.

“It’s a bitch, it’s bad luck and hopefully both Marc, which I think is annoyed from the wrist, like Miguel Angel they are recovering, recovering time. The Tour continues, there are 20 days left and it will be very hard, “he concluded.