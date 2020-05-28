Those of us who were lucky to discover Song of ice and fire 23 years ago we used to think that as a series or movie, the work of George RR Martin was unadaptable. At least without sacrificing the viscerality, blood, sex, greed and palatial intrigues that surrounded the houses that fought in Westeros for sitting on the iron throne. 15 years later, and already in the current scene, HBO dared with a series that nobody gave a damn about, and that suddenly became more than just a sleeper.

Making history on VOD platforms

Game of Thrones was a shakeup for the TV series, and a demo of the power that VOD platforms could achieve. Today, 8 years later, Netflix and HBO have toppled mainstream TV. And in just days the event of the year will begin. Year after year, Game of Thrones has been surprising in its script twists and achieving huge reviews with episodes as acclaimed as the Battle of Blackwater Bay, or the Red Wedding -always ep 9 of each season. But after 8 seasons, this month it’s time to say goodbye to Westeros, and confirm at once if they will be the Targaryen, the Lannisters, the Starks or one of the other houses who will sit on the Iron Throne.

Whoever it is, the end will polarize and divide opinionsBut what is clear is that this April, which has not yet started, the audience has already won, because the ratings that HBO will achieve are going to be historic. But beware, although we have to fly from Westeros for a while -remember that the GoT prequel is underway-, this month more things are released, such as the second season of the great Killing Eve:

Former Vice President and President Selina Meyer is trying to return to the Oval Office. Can you get rid of the passage of years of errors and scandals? Julia Louis-Dreyfus reincarnates the character who has given her six Emmy Awards in this seventh and final season of the series.

Barry Berkman, the aspiring actor and small-time hitman is back!

If your reality is a hoax, then that hoax is your reality. Based on the Marvel comics created by Chris Claremon and Bill Sienkiwicz, ‘Legion’ is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed to suffer from schizophrenia and ended up discovering that he is perhaps the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen .

‘Warrior’ is an action-packed criminal drama that takes place during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown during the second half of the 19th century. The series stars Ah Sahm, a martial arts virtuoso who emigrates from China to San Francisco in mysterious circumstances and becomes a mercenary for one of the neighborhood’s most powerful ‘tong’ (Chinese organized crime families). Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series is based on some writings by the legendary Bruce Lee.

Jodie Comer and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh reprise their roles as psychotic killer Villanelle and MI5 agent Eve Polastri, continuing their deadly game of mouse and cat.

Based on ‘Fosse’, the biography written by Sam Wasson, FOSSE / VERDON is the story of the singular sentimental and creative couple between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary director and one of the most influential choreographers and directors in the theater world. She was the best Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the image of American entertainment – at a high cost.

Emmit Stussy owns a large network of parking garages throughout the state of Minnesota. An achiever, the very embodiment of the American dream. His brother Ray, by contrast, is a man come unless he works as a probation officer and holds a grudge against his brother, whom he blames for his failure on a poorly distributed estate. His only source of satisfaction is his girlfriend Nikki Swango, a twisted and attractive bridge fan who fulfills the condition under his supervision.

Set in the complex and changing world of Halifax, New Yorkshire in 1832, the cradle of the Industrial Revolution, the series tells the story of landowner Anne Lister, hell-bent on returning the lost honor to her ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the mines of coal and raising a family. What nobody knows is that the charismatic, determined and boastful Lister, who dresses completely in black and begins to enter high society, has no intention of marrying a man.

Based on the book by Richard Wright, it tells the story of Bigger Thomas, a young African-American man from Chicago who is hired as a driver by Will Dalton, a businessman from high places. When Thomas enters the seductive world of money and power, he begins a relationship with Mary, Dalton’s daughter, and faces unforeseen decisions and dangerous circumstances that will forever alter the course of his life.

