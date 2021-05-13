The time has come for mclaren: richard mille rm 40-01

Richard Mille manufactures ultra-high-end watches, whose prices range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. Its very exclusive watches integrate conventional watchmaking with novel techniques and specific materials such as those used in aeronautics, for example.

Some of its pieces include carbon fiber or graphene; materials that improve the quality and performance of watches, reduce their weight and make them more resistant against impacts. In addition, its avant-garde design draws a lot of attention, not to mention that each piece has mechanisms assembled by hand, piece by piece.

Gallery: Other details of the Richard Mille watch inspired by the McLaren Speedtail.

.

The company’s latest project, in partnership with McLaren, It is an exclusive piece that will be the ideal complement for the owners of the McLaren Speedtail. It’s about the clock RM 40-01, limited to just 106 units, same amount of the super sports car.

The design of the Richard Mille generally allows one to observe the inner workings of the watch and integrates it with its visual appearance. The RM 40-01’s teardrop shape was inspired by the exterior appearance of the Speedtail, while the side buttons nod to the air vents behind the front wheels.

.

The RM 40-01 contains 69 individual parts, and includes titanium for the bezel and carbon fiber for the edge. Its design contains a variety of finishes, including satin and polished effects. The crystal took 18 months to perfect due to its inward tapering triple contour design.

Uses tourbillon movement automatic with hours, minutes, variable geometry rotor, large date, power reserve indicator and function selector. The indicator is visible at the 9 o’clock position and has red, orange and green sections to indicate to the wearer if the watch needs winding. A date window is located at 12 o’clock.

Photos: This exclusive Richard Mille watch was inspired by the McLaren Speedtail.

.

However, the watch does come with an asymmetric black rubber strap (from Swiss brand Biwi SA) that uses an overmolded production process and includes an accent McLaren orange at the 6 o’clock position.

.