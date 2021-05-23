The time has come for glory in Loki’s new promo spot

A matter of days is what separates us from the premiere of the series “Loki” from Marvel Studios on the Disney + streaming platform. The fans are counting the days and in that line goes the last promotional spot that Disney and Marvel have shared by social networks.

Loki has to start taking things seriously because the clock is ticking. This is how Mobius communicates it to the god of deception at the beginning of this 30-second long spot. From there, we have a rapid succession of shots of the series, mostly seen in the past, but with some new ones, especially fast shots that advance action and the mysterious hooded figure that we have been seeing since the first promotional materials. In parallel to this, they are showing us the message “The moment for glory is now”.

From this spot we can highlight what we see at minute 0:20 in which we have Loki casting a spell about a creature that we do not know, to immediately see that mysterious hooded figure with a defeated TVA agent At his feet. At the 0: 24-0: 25 mark we have more moments of Loki with a sword, which we assume is the same as we saw yesterday in another spot.

In recent days we have received new details about the Marvel series, such as the importance of Marvel comics, very present when adapting to TVA; who have had the most varied influences including Blade Runnes, Mad Men and the Teletubbies; or that there will be a lot of time travel in Loki, more in that in ‘Endgame’. A central theme of the series is going to be Loki’s identity, and getting to the bottom of who Loki really is.

The series premieres on June 9 on the Disney + platform.