The time for Sosa-Melián arrived this Thursday in San Pedro and by TYC SPORTS

It was time for a great fight. It will be this Thursday, July 1, at the Paraná Fútbol Club, in San Pedro, Buenos Aires, where the undefeated South American champion of super roosters, Andrés “Maquinita” Sosa, from Buenos Aires, will face his toughest professional fight exposing his title to the laureate Alberto “Impacto” Melián, from Cordoba, in an evening promoted by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box, with television broadcasting by TyC Sports, from 9 pm and TyC Sports Play at 7:30 pm.

It will be the second defense of Sosa, a native of Junín (Buenos Aires), 25 years old and with a record of 11-0 (7 KO). “Maquinita” won the title on January 18, 2020 by beating Ernesto Franzolini (today Argentine champion) on points and made the first defense on March 20 of this year, winning by the same way against Ckari Cani Mansilla. The man from Buenos Aires is second in the FAB ranking of 55,338 kg.

Melián, 31, a two-time Olympian (London 2012 and Rio 2016), was an Argentine division champion and has extensive experience in the AIBA world and at a professional level with five fights in the United States. His record on Orthodox rented terrain is 9-2 (5 KO). It is first in the national ranking.

It should be remembered that to finalize this fight, Sampson and Tello prevailed in the tender held on May 19 at the FAB, with an amount of 820,000 pesos, a figure with which they surpassed the other bidder, Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossián, with 535,000.

A FORMER ARGENTINE, SOUTH AMERICAN AND LATIN CHAMPION IN THE SEMIFOND

The tucuman Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz (21-3-0, 10 KO) will be the protagonist of the eight-round semi-bottom fight against the always tough Jeremías Ulibarre from Jeremías Ulibarre, in the super bantamweight division.

Ruíz, 27, a native of Las Talitas, Tucumán, was a national bantamweight champion, Latin WBC titleholder and South American alternative of super roosters and hopes to soon return to fight for a crown.

Four other professional fights will complete the card, highlighting the fight between the undefeated Mendoza super lightweight Joel Mafauad (6-0, 3 KO) against the experienced local Miguel Ángel Correa, in a vital fight for the cuyano before his August presentation in Panama. .

On Wednesday, June 30, at 10:30 in the morning, at the Howard Johnson hotel in San Pedro, the weigh-in ceremony will be carried out, which will be broadcast on the TyC Sports newscast “Sportia”.