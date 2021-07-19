The TikTok trick to know if you are dehydrated in 3 seconds | Life

In summer, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees in the shade in Spain, being well hydrated is vital. How do we know?

Our body is 75% water, and if we do not hydrate it correctly when it is very hot, we run the risk of collapse, which can even cause us death.

This is especially important in people who are elderly, obese, or with cardiovascular disease.

The problem is that it is not easy to know if we are well hydrated or not. Especially if we are in charge of children or elderly people who do not keep track of the water they have drunk, or they tell you that they have, and it is not true.

¿You can tell if we or someone else are well hydrated, without having to keep track of the glasses of water that we have drunk, or the frequency of that hydration?

Well, the truth is that yes, and also in a very simple way and in just a few seconds. It is a method that doctors consider valid and everyone can do it, even children.

East Trick to know if you are hydrated or not in 3 seconds has gone viral on TikTok, How could it be otherwise. You can see it in this video:

The test is completely valid, and is even used in medicine. It’s called a skin turgor test.

It’s as simple as reaching out on a flat surface, and pinching a knuckle for two to three seconds.

Yes the rough skin of the knuckle quickly recovers its original shape, is that we are well hydrated. If it takes a while or it stays with the shape of the knuckle, it means that we are poorly hydrated, and we must drink water, especially in summer.

The medical explanation tells us that the more hydrated we are, the more elastic the skin becomes, and that is why it quickly recovers its shape after a pinch. If the skin is poorly hydrated, it loses elasticity and therefore takes longer to recover.

The trick is valid, but it must be taken as an approximation. If the skin turgor test tells you that you are poorly hydrated, do not drink liters and liters until the test works …

The passage of the water you drink to all the skin is not immediate. And not all the water stays on the skin.

East Tiktok trick to know whether or not you are hydrated in 3 seconds It is interesting not only because it is very easy to apply, but because we can apply it to children who do not care to drink.

Also to the elderly, but keep in mind that with age the skin loses elasticity, and may not regain position even if the person is well hydrated.