The quarantines imposed in many countries around the world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have caused millions of people to spend time with their families in their homes and respond to various proposals to try to survive coexistence 24 hours a day.

And it seems that now it is a new challenge of the Tik Tok platform that is helping people to entertain themselves with a journey of recreating memories.

The “I’m Just A Kid” challenge is simple: it’s about recreating a childhood photo with the people around you, be it your parents, siblings or pets, and sharing the result in a Tik Tok video using the song “I’m Just A Kid” by the group Simple Plan as soundtrack.

This challenge was a success on social networks because of the fun images it is leaving: adults in the arms of their parents, teenagers recreating uncomfortable scenes with their older and younger brothers with their faces buried in birthday cakes.

Another version of the challenge is to use the same sites instead of people: Find an old photo of a place you portrayed a long time ago, take another photo with the same location, and see how much has changed.

Many staging for historical photos requires digital assistance, and some then turn to green screen technology to add some realism.

The use of social media has grown during the quarantines, but Tik Tok, which was before the growing pandemic, is doing better than other platforms.

Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, as well as Jane Fonda, 82, are flocking to the Chinese company ByteDance’s platform to post short videos (maximum 60 seconds, albeit generally 15 seconds).

With 65 million downloads worldwide in March, according to the specialized site SensorTower, the application that had 800 million users in January (according to DataReportal), is close to 1 billion, although the site itself does not provide figures.

TikTok has the advantage of not requiring clean environments, idyllic vacation spots, as is the case with Instagram, which today are inaccessible to most, explains Thibault Le Ouay, founder of the Pentos company, who supports brands in their strategy of marketing on the platform.

“Charli D’Amelio, just 15 years old and absolute superstar of the network with 46 million subscribers, is at home in tights. It is not a video on a paradise beach, “he emphasizes. “It’s still something you can do at home.”

Another strong point is that TikTok, which comes from the Musical.ly platform, has music and dance in its DNA, with a standard format of videos of a danced choreography interpreting the lyrics of the song it chooses.

“Videos are usually pretty light and fun, and with all the negative information being heard elsewhere, people need that right now,” says Debra Aho Williamson, analyst at eMarketer.

TikTok also created an information page for COVID-19, fed with information from the World Health Organization (WHO), which, among other things, seeks to debunk “various myths” of the virus, a spokesperson for the platform explained.