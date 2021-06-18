The Ties That Bind, by Kelly Thompson

Marvel’s deadliest assassin returns on an adventure with the tome “Black Widow: The ties that bind “. A volume of five numbers that comes to offer us a completely different story at the hands of Kelly thompson. These five numbers are going to show Natasha like we’ve never seen her before, and the premise of the story is, what if Natasha had abandoned her life as a murderer and had chosen to live a perfect life? Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a What If… story, it’s a bit more complex, but at certain times it gives you the feeling that you’re seeing something like that.

These numbers can be read without having to know too much in advance about the character, since it precisely marks a new starting point. Is he Thompson’s stage start with the character. That is why it was sought put Natasha in a situation she’s never experienced before. taking her back to San Francisco (Did anyone say Daredevil? No, at least not yet). In addition, after these numbers we will see that it will start from a situation that will mark her for life.

Although it is a starting point, and you do not have to know too much about Natasha, it is true that this stage starts with the assumption that you know about Natasha’s past depending on which character. For example it is important to know that there was something in the past between Natasha and Winter Soldier, and something also something past but more recent with Clint Barton / Hawkeye. It is not necessary to know exactly what this story is for, but Natasha does have strong ties to these two characters.

Thompson manages to combine feminist ideals with the theme of Marvel superheroes. The idea of ​​the happy wife with a happy life is used as weapons against a female character known precisely for being tough, and on many occasions cold. remarkably strong is very cheeky.

This start of the stage has been very interesting for me. It’s not particularly innovative and somewhat predictable, but the execution is what I applaud. I find the way the villains act very interesting, with that fierce fear of Natasha as the implacable murderer that she is. Likewise, how Natasha has been humanized, making her not that cold woman we know. We see Natasha’s vulnerability, but at least we see her happy for once, within this hard life she has had. Of course, it is a temporary happiness.

Despite everything, there are criticisms. I can’t quite understand the actions of the villains. They go the long way and can be more direct, and those are the things that sometimes make a story slack. This, together with other issues that would imply entering more spoilers, is what makes it a little new story for me, but that is right when it comes to narration. The intrigue hooks you, and it is a quick comic to read, therefore it is a comic more than recommended. It feels like a different start full of vitality for Natasha, away from those darker plots that we are used to seeing from her, and that’s why I liked it so much.

Key to this narrative is the role of Elena Casagrande placeholder image, with specific collaborations of Carlos Gómez and Rafael de la Torre, in the drawings. In fact, I think my overall assessment of this comic greatly benefited from this visual work. Within the dark tone that characterizes Natasha so much, we are not facing a drawing that takes this so much to the extreme. It even accompanies the moment very well, playing with a lot of color when the story requires it, and taking strength away when, for example, we are facing a moment of stealth.

We have chosen a design that is almost closer to the designs that we see, if you allow me the simile, in the world of animation. This does not mean that quality is lost. What’s more, there is a wonderful panel structure. The composition gives rise to some spectacular splash-pages, and even more so when they are used to literally narrate a fight between Natasha against a group of thugs. Superb narrative work on these pages.

What’s up after this? Well, continue waiting for the next compilation volume of Panini. The fifth issue compiled in this volume was released in the United States a few months ago, and is still alive today at the hands of Thompson. In fact, a new story arc is already underway in the United States.