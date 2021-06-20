The tie between France and Hungary turns the

06/20/2021 at 10:01 AM CEST

In all sports competitions there is usually a “group of death” in which three or even four strong teams converge to face off in the fight to qualify. This year the group with these characteristics has been the F, the one made up of the teams of Germany, Portugal, France and Hungary.

A priori, the first three were the hardest, with France as the main favorite. However, Hungary, which was expected to be a “Cinderella” has become a tough nut to crack, getting a 1-1 draw against France..

Germany has achieved pulverize Portugal in a 4-2 which has been decisive in marking the future of the group. Thus, France starts as the first of the group with 4 points after this last tie. Germany has managed to reach 3 points with the victory over Portugal, tied thus with Portugal, which beat Hungary and therefore has three points.

The red lantern is still Hungary with 1 point, but a victory against the Nationalelf could allow them to qualify for the next phase, so the team is still alive and could surprise.