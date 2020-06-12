When the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum reopened its doors in Madrid on Saturday, a painting was missing. And a very important one: Mata Mua (Once Upon a Time) painted by Paul Gauguin in 1892 and priced at more than 40 million euros. In it, several women worship Hina, deity of the Moon, in an idyllic Tahiti landscape. The jewel in Carmen Cervera’s personal collection deposited in the museum in 1999 in the form of a renewable loan has disappeared from room L1, dedicated to impressionists and post-impressionists. Cervera has withdrawn that masterpiece from the center and has also obtained permission from the Ministry of Culture to take it abroad with the intention of selling it, according to department sources.

The painting, one of the most relevant in Baroness Thyssen’s collection, received a passport to leave Spain in April, in the midst of the covid-19 health crisis and coinciding with the renewal of the agreement to loan her paintings to the Spanish State . The list of the works loaned included in the agreement for his signature no longer includes Gauguin’s painting, according to sources from Culture, although his file was still on Wednesday on the museum’s website, where it has been exhibited for two decades. Along with Mata Mua, they also leave the gallery for sale three other paintings from the Baroness’s private collection: Racing Horses in a Landscape (1894), by Degas; The ‘Martha Mckeen’ by Wellfleet (1944), by Hopper, and The Charing Cross Bridge (1899), by Monet.

Mata Mua was the capital piece of the group of works that Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza separated from the sale of his main collection to the State, closed in 1993 for the equivalent of 270 million euros. It was also the chronicle of a disappearance announced for years by the owner herself, who requested permission to export and sell it in 2018.

The departure of Gauguin’s oil painting, which devalues ​​the Thyssen’s pictorial offer, has been a concession from the current Culture team, which wasted the principle according to which the department had arrived with José Guirao, its previous manager, at the helm. At the end of January, according to sources from the previous team, Carmen Cervera alleged that she had financial problems and that she wanted to withdraw Mata Mua to sell it. Guirao’s team offered him the exit of the three works cited by Hopper, Degas and Monet – the Charing Cross bridge is valued at 15 million – in exchange for keeping the gauguin in the Thyssen rooms.

The Culture proposal added to the output of these three paintings an economic proposal for the deposit of the Cervera collection: seven million euros payable annually for 15 years. According to the museum’s accounts, this is the benefit that the Baroness’s private collection brings to the institution, after discounting a million for storage costs. And if, once that period expires, there is a firm offer, the State will have a right of first refusal on the price, from which the amount already paid for the transfer (about 100 million euros) would have to be subtracted. In this proposal, the permanence of Gauguin’s oil in the Thyssen was non-negotiable.

At the end of December, both parties had shaken hands, according to sources involved in that negotiation. The baroness could sell the three paintings and peace would be signed in a few weeks regarding the rental of the collection. But on January 10, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, replaced Guirao at the head of Culture with José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

The change in the portfolio was used by Cervera and his lawyers, Ángel Acebes and José María Michavila, to break the previous agreement and renegotiate with the new team, which finally gave the green light in April to the export of Mata Mua. Neither Cervera nor his lawyers wanted to offer their version of the negotiations. “We don’t talk about our clients’ issues,” the attorneys respond.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, in the corresponding committee of the Senate this Thursday. In video, Uribes does not see it prudent for the Ministry to buy the painting ‘Mata Mua’. Ricardo Rubio (EP) | Efe

Javier García Fernández, appointed Secretary General for Culture at the end of January after the change at the head of the portfolio, defends the department’s decision to authorize the departure of the gauguin. “You have the right because the work is yours,” he points out to EL PAÍS.

Thyssen museum sources confirmed on Wednesday that the four paintings “are not currently exposed”, without making any further details.

The departure of these works represents a decrease in the value of the collection. Between July 2019 and January, not even counting the loss of Mata Mua, the guarantee assumed by the State to insure the works went from 425 million euros to 390 million. From this amount it will be necessary to subtract now the valuation of Mata Mua, estimated at about 40 million. The oil was still on the list of the 426 pieces donated by Cervera that the BOE published on April 28. “The painting was still in the museum when the BOE was published and the State has an obligation to cover it while it is there. But the work is no longer included in the agreement ”, specify sources of Culture.

The loss of the four pieces is a stumbling block before the imminent renegotiation of the transfer agreement. In 2004, the State acquired two palaces adjacent to that of Villahermosa, the central building of the art gallery, and enabled 16 rooms to house some 250 works by the Baron’s widow, without consideration or commitment from the latter.

The original agreed transfer amounted to 655 pieces and since then 35% has been withdrawn. In 2012, 147 pieces came out, most of them on the way to the Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga. It was also that year when Cervera withdrew The Lock (1824), from Constable, which he auctioned at Christie’s in London for $ 27.9 million. That decision caused a storm in the museum’s founding and the resignation of one of its patrons, Norman Rosenthal.

History of a negotiation

In December 2016, with Íñigo Méndez de Vigo (PP) as Minister of Culture and Sport, the contract by which the State would dispose of the complex for three more years free of charge, was about to be closed. In exchange, Cervera would have permission to sell the most important piece in his collection: ‘Mata Mua’. The negotiations broke down when the Treasury threatened to open criminal proceedings against Borja Thyssen for his tax debts. Cervera’s son was facing three years in prison for an alleged fraud of 630,000 euros, for pretending to reside outside of Spain. The case went ahead but has just been filed.

With the arrival of Carmen Calvo to the Government, in 2018, Cervera’s interests improved. In June of that year, he met with ex-minister José Guirao and the vice president, and after the appointment he declared on the pages of this newspaper: “The ‘feeling’ cannot be better.” “I knew the vice president very well and a little less the minister. I know that this time we are going to reach an agreement so that my collection stays forever in Spain ”, he added.