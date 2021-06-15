The thunderous Toyota GR86 from TOM’s Racing (+ video)

During these days a festival in honor of “hachiroku”. Since 2010, the legendary Japanese track at Fuji Speedway has paid tribute to the Toyota AE86, and of course, for a few years now, it has also welcomed thousands of fans of modern “hachiroku”, the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ. This year the celebration was even more special, as it coincided with the launch of the new Toyota GR86. And the main Japanese trainers – among which is TOM’s Racing – They did not want to miss the appointment.

Toyota – specifically its Gazoo Racing division – has come officially presenting accessories for the new GT 86, while preparers such as HKS have already presented enhancements for their boxer engine, by installing a volumetric compressor. On the other hand, the Japanese coach TOM’S Racing has presented his own GR86 in a somewhat more discreet way. Have installed a sports body kit and they have worked in depth both aesthetics and sound, with a spectacular high-flow exhaust system.

Fuji 86 Style is a mecca for all Toyota fans with the surname “86”.

The exhaust is undoubtedly the protagonist of this preparation. For starters, it has four tailpipes, arranged like the sportier Lexus do. Called “Barrel Sound”, it is made of stainless steel and eliminates the motor’s soft-limiter. In silver: the engine can turn at high speed with the car stopped and meanwhile, the engine emits a deep and hoarse sound, even aggressive at high speed. An almost perfect soundtrack for an engine that develops 230 hp as standard – and that surely delivers a few more horses.

The TOM’s Racing body kit complete the equation. It boasts new aprons, a discreet spoiler and modified bumpers, especially the front bumper, whose splitter brings the car slightly closer to the ground. The wheel arches, without being as over the top as a Rocket Bunny kit, are widened. The wheels are beautiful 19-inch TOM’s Cross Speed, and inside, new brakes increase stopping power. All in all, the world premiere of the Toyota GR86 tuning has only just begun.