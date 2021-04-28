The Thunder have a joy in the Garden waiting for Deck

Celtics major slip. The victories are not given away, especially in an Eastern Conference in which there is very little distance in six places of the classification. For the aspirations of the green team this is a black point, since it was counted and not without a deep confidence with adding here one more.

It is what it has to play without a network, that you can surprise even if you are not looking for it. This is what happened to the Thunder, not eliminated but almost. Without Shai, without Horford and with tests and more tests. They held out until the last minutes, they had the option of taking the lunge and did not hesitate.

The Celtics did not have in their ranks Jayson tatumBut the other Jay Brown, he went to 39 points and from the bench the dizzying Payton pritchard contributed 28. No excuses. They did not know how to negotiate the decisive minutes and they hit it. With seven minutes to go they fell asleep and, despite two good attempts, they did not recover the distance.

The Thunder saw Lu Dort, with 24 points, to contribute especially from free throws already Bazley round a double-double with 21 points. The franchise is already waiting for you Gabriel Deck have the approval of the medical team, something that can come already for the next game.

The Thunder were very comfortable for most of the game. It was thus entered into the second half, to put the mileage. And there were few nerves in Daigneault’s team, many more in Stevens’s, with the passing of the minutes and the lack of skill of the locals to reverse the situation. After an exchange of triples between Pokusevski and Fournier, Brown’s two baskets in a row equalized the contest in the third period. Even the Celtics were ahead, but for a short time and leaving the feeling of not changing the face of the rivals. Ice in the veins or too hot to bundle up, everyone decides how to see it, but the fact is that Oklahoma tempered and won.

Bazley, Jerome or Roby were the ones who appeared in the final stretch to put the Thunder back up for the rest of the night. On the other side, a little more help was needed in the inner game and the success of Marcus Smart, who missed nine of the ten triples he tried. With that he led the Celtics to a dead end. The greens are already sticking with the Heat for not falling from sixth place, direct access to the qualifying rounds for the title.