An arcade proposal full of self-confidence and with impossible movements to make your friends dizzy.

It’s been a long time since we saw the last FIFA Street, more realistic cut, and even more since those first more arcade games withimpossible dribbles and style everywhere. Luckily for those who will miss them, this year it will hit storesStreet Power Football, a proposal for street football with all the self-confidence and frenetic fun of thestreet football in true video game style.

Street Power Football was born with the intention of offering a complete experience, ranging from3v3 street gamesup modesFreestyleexhibition, individual battles in thePanna Cage, challenges ofshooting, and several other modalities to enjoy. But of course, all this with enough artistic licenses when it comes to capturing the incredible movements of the players, to offer spectacle in matches.

In case there wasn’t enough with your dribbles,in the parties there will be superpowersas power-ups with which to unleash the wildest movements, fromkicks in the airat high altitude up to electric shots, storm clouds stalking rivals and more. To top off the proposal, Street Power Football will feature the presence of freestyle soccer figures such asSean Garnier, Liv Cook or Melody Donchet, and to the music of people like DJ Snake, Snap and the Black Eyed Peas.

Street Power Football, which will go on salelike ‘Street Power Soccer’ in North America, this same will be availablesummeron a date yet to be determined, both for PS4 and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Until then, take a look at our FIFA 20 review and don’t forget to check out the list of the most popular sports games of the moment.

More about: Street Power Football, Sports and Fifa Street.

