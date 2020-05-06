Virtual Reality long ago tricked the human brain into thinking, for example, that you were riding on a roller coaster when you hadn’t even left your house – wink wink.

Barriers are falling

One of the first shocks I had with Oculus Quest It was the freedom that means no cables, compared to my previous experience with PSVR. It is that it does not have any cables, neither in the viewfinder nor in the controllers, and that allows the possibility of moving freely around the largest room in your house, without needing the PC or console to be nearby.

This, combined with technical skills such as games that have dared to simulate things like ping pong, means that Virtual Reality is managing to break down barriers by leaps and bounds, despite the fact that it is still not a mainstream medium, perhaps due to the prejudices of traditional players.

The most rewarding boxing ever

Who else who least played a boxing game. Be it Punch-Out !! or Final Blow (James Buster Douglas in these parts), I have enjoyed them as the most. But I had never hit anything remotely like this The Thrill of the Fight (Ian Fitz, 2019), one of the best experiences, simply, that I have had in Oculus Quest. And there are already a few. Incidentally, it is created by a single person, Ian Fitz. Awesome. To know a little more about the creator you can read this interview.

conclusion

The Thrill of the FightAs a boxing game, it is outrageous. Both the possibility of freestyle training and the immersion of the bouts are ridiculous. Above all, there is a lack of guided training, advice from the coach and, to embroider it, customization options, a change of gloves or gangsters around you when you enter the ring. I don’t know, ordering is free.

AND The Thrill of the Fight it’s not free, BUT ALMOST. They will be the best € 10 invested in your quarantine, unless the stars are combined and you can buy fresh pizza dough in an online store. It serves to distribute some of the most gratifying hosts that I have been able to give in any video game and also to burn some calories, although this is a side effect and I was not looking for it at all; Of course, it makes you understand the importance of cardio in professional fights: going crazy does little good besides drowning after 10 seconds.