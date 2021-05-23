The Three Transformations of Wi-Fi: A Guide for Service Providers | Opinion | Infrastructures

Changes in Wi-Fi technology will allow providers offer new services over the next three years. These technological advancements will hit the market one after another:

1. The availability of Wi-Fi 6 access points

2. The release of the 6GHz spectrum around the world and the new Wi-Fi 6E devices that support it

3. The resolution of operating characteristics that Wi-Fi 7 will have

This is a lot of work for any service provider, especially since some have yet to deploy Wi-Fi 6 solutions in the region. For this reason, it will be important for providers to find the best balance between the availability of access points and the customers who actually require them.

There will also be new dynamics at playJust like when 802.11n introduced the 5GHz spectrum and the most recognized application was support for streaming video over IP, which still constitutes more than 80% of all traffic on home networks.

Wi-Fi 6 technology

Let’s start with what’s available today: gateways, access points, and extenders for Wi-Fi 6, which have been on the market for more than a year. When these access points replace the previous generation Wi-Fi 5 technology, the performance of the Wi-Fi network in a home with a number of devices (Wi-Fi 4/5/6) increases, as does its scope.

This can be attributed to several factors: improvements in the design of the Wi-Fi access points, improvements in the power amplifiers of the front end and LNA modules (i.e. better receiver sensitivity), and a more efficient use of the layer physical in mixed Wi-Fi environments. This improvement in performance demonstrates that deployments are maturing – such as IP set-top boxes that use Wi-Fi 6 technology – making it the best option for service providers launching new devices in 2021 with the goal of offering consumers a better overall home connectivity.

Marcos Takanohashi, VP for Latin America and the Caribbean, CommScope Service Provider.Wi-Fi 6E technology

This technology is one of the most significant improvements to Wi-Fi in recent years, with its addition of 6GHz spectrum.. The big question is how to get it to consumers. In addition to providing much-needed respite for traffic on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Wi-Fi 6E offers better quality to users and supports new low-latency, high-speed, and internet-connected services. The magic of Wi-Fi 6E and the 6GHz band is that only Wi-Fi 6E capable devices can utilize this new spectrum, so its use accelerates the adoption of new Wi-Fi 6E efficiency features and provides immediate benefit to new ones. high speed, congestion and low latency services.

But Wi-Fi 6E comes with a set of obstacles:

· Regulatory authorities in each country must approve 1.2GHz or 500MHz of spectrum to make it available for unlicensed Wi-Fi use.

· Regulatory authorities must decide the power levels for mobile, indoor and outdoor use of 6GHz Wi-Fi.

· The introduction of 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz tri-band radios brings with it a new complexity.

Wi-Fi 6E is a solution that will be deployed during the year 2022 in most countries. But even countries that have already created the necessary regulatory arrangements for the 6GHz band – like the United States, South Korea, Chile, India and the United Kingdom – it will take some time to see the 6GHz solutions deployed. The main considerations for service providers are:

· What is the value of this new Wi-Fi 6E solution to the consumer?

· How will this value impact a service offering?

· What services can be offered before customers move to the new 6E solutions?

With nearly 66Gbps of capacity on 1.2GHz of spectrum, whoever manages to take advantage of this first, with a few use cases and key features, will be well positioned to win over the consumer. In the case of the service provider, the key elements will consist of the following:

Introducing SKUs with additional Wi-Fi 6E triple-band capability (beyond dual-band Wi-Fi 6 devices)

There will be an overlap between the deployment of Wi-Fi 6 DBC and Wi-Fi 6 TBC devices over several years as consumers move towards higher capacity, lower latency Wi-Fi connections.

Introduction of new home wireless connectivity networks driven by service providers

These will drive the incorporation of new clients with Wi-Fi 6E capability and higher levels of performance, expanding the access network now in the home via 6GHz Wi-Fi and creating the determinism for the end customer that only Wi-Fi can offer. Fi 6E programmed in OFDMA.

Introducing Key Solutions for Service Provider Standby Devices:

· Wi-Fi 6E-based mesh solution: Use Wi-Fi 6E to ensure backhaul capacity and maximize the potential of 5GHz for the LAN connection only. At the same time, use 6GHz backhaul capacity to connect directly to 6E clients as they gradually emerge in the home.

· STB and Smart Media Device (SMD) solutions based on Wi-Fi 6E: Especially in congested 5GHz Multiple Dwelling Unit (MDU) deployments using the new 6GHz spectrum, these solutions can offer apartment owners their own Wi-Fi channels, offering unprecedented performance for targeted SMD solutions. by the service provider. What OTT streaming service wouldn’t want to run on a device with no delivery congestion?

· First deterministic, low-latency, jitter-free Wi-Fi services: Wi-Fi 6E can offer a connection quality equivalent to that of an Ethernet cable. The 6GHz spectrum offers a new platform for jitter-free, low-latency applications such as gaming and financial trading. Additionally, high-capacity services such as VR / AR will need Wi-Fi 6E to create seamless immersive experiences, which can only function deterministically in render and decode times.

Wi-Fi 6E-based service providers offerings are more tailored to new use cases and new services, solving problems such as MDU congestion on the 5GHz band. These deployments are taking place at the same time as Wi-Fi 6 gateway and access point deployments for consumers unprepared to take advantage of new Wi-Fi 6E-aligned features.

We expect service providers to drive 6E adoption faster than the random addition of Wi-Fi 6E capable clients in the home and take advantage of the extension of their deterministic DOCSIS 3.1 and XGS-PON access networks through the home to end customer applications.

Wi-Fi 7 technology

There is more … the IEEE 802.11be or Extremely High Performance Wi-Fi (EHT). It is currently in the specification phase and is expected to become the Wi-Fi 7 standard. This is a rapid evolution of Wi-Fi 6E and naturally extends the work of new spectrum aligned features.

To complete the Wi-Fi journey and try to match the capacity of any wired solution, Wi-Fi 7 adds several new features, but two of them in particular define what it is and where it will be used. These two main characteristics are:

320MHz channels: A significant improvement over 160MHz support on Wi-Fi 5/6, 320Mhz extends modulations to 4K QAM. Coupled with the availability of 6GHz spectrum, this gives Wi-Fi the potential to support 10-20 Gbps in the home, creating the potential for both 10 Gbps or higher networks to interconnect rooms and the ability to do Wi-Fi. Fi in the room from 4.7Gbps to 10Gbps, depending on the investment in radios. This creates a future wireless platform to grow services such as full immersive, no strings attached and low latency solutions on headsets or even on Lightfield TV, such as those from Looking Glass Factory. With this wireless platform, it is easy to imagine the applications that will accumulate in the home.

Multilink / multiband operation: As access points and tri-band will become the norm starting in 2023, the Wi-Fi specification is introducing the ability for the access point and client to send traffic on all three bands (2.4 / 5 / 6Ghz) and that the Wi-Fi MAC itself manages the decisions on how to send and receive these IP flows in the multiple bands. This will replace the specific band steering seen today, which drives customers to the correct band for the best performance.

So even though there will be potential to introduce Wi-Fi 7 based solutions in 2023, it will be driven by the need to support high capacity applications in particular. Since most people will not need this immediately, there will be a long time to adopt Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions without matching the availability of Wi-Fi 7. However, Wi-Fi 7 will also resynchronize changes. of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in terms of the shift to access points and tri-band clients, creating attractive new Wi-Fi solutions for all deployments by 2025. In particular, mesh and backbone solutions for the home, as well as VR / AR solutions, will rapidly adopt Wi-Fi 7 as their core technology. In addition, new access technologies such as DOCSIS 4.0 will naturally align with the availability of Wi-Fi 7, driving the delivery of low-latency 10Gbps from the core network to customer applications in their homes.

Conclusions.

There is an easy path for service providers to take advantage of the three new changes in Wi-Fi technology in the next three years. At its core is the key philosophy of Invest in extending high-capacity, low-latency deterministic networks to customers’ own applications, not just the access network. The three Wi-Fi 6 dual-band and tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and 7 Wi-Fi solutions will play a pivotal role in creating the new high-capacity, low-latency, reliable wireless networking platform on which the new domestic services, such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

With investment in creation of a deterministic wireless platform In homes, service providers will naturally attract all services to that platform, ensuring their relevance to the consumer and potentially offering new business agreements with other OTT providers who want to take advantage of congestion-free, low-latency wireless delivery for their services. use. It seems to be one of those times where if the service provider builds it, they will come. And indeed they will come, as the reliability, performance, and latency required for service are critical in an increasingly digitized world.