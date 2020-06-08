Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Querétaro They broke labor relations days after the rumor about the supposed interest in the change of headquarters involving the se was known.Roosters ‘and Al Atlante. This agreement was paused and, therefore, the club will be in need of hiring a new coach who deliver positive results short term.

In accordance with David Medrano, the institution has in mind three candidates to replace the experienced technical director. One of them is Hector, the ‘Pity‘ Altamirano, former soccer player who defended the colors of Querétaro. The remaining two would be Jorge Almirón and Mauro Gerk.

“On Tuesday they start to talk about the technicians. Jorge Almirón, who works with Christian Bragarnik, they talked about Pity Altamirano, a man identified with the team, and Mauro Gerk. These three names have been discussed, “said the journalist on duty.

🎥 | Because you are playing the most important game … And yes, you are a starter! Be a hero, be a Rooster. 🐔 Let’s win together! 🙌🏻 # Take it Seriously | # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/Wb3ozPXtZQ – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) April 1, 2020

Despite the above, the also collaborator in Record pointed out that Hot Group, Club owner wants to wait as long as possible to define a new helmsman. This is because, according to the source, the bookmaker if you have real intentions to sell Querétaro after acquiring it just a few months ago.

Victor Manuel Vucetich He spent a considerable time in the team to such a degree of conversion, after Scratched, in the set with more games in his palm. Unfortunately for his cause, the ‘King midas‘He could never bring the club in question to the top of Mexican soccer.