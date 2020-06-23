FC Barcelona v Athletic Club – La Liga | Eric Alonso / .
The cast ‘blaugrana‘was measured, in local condition, against Athletic Club. And, on the 31st date of LaLiga, he managed to win by the smallest difference: he kept all three points after battling hard at the Camp Nou and thanks to the changes that Setién executed.
Lionel Messi was again the offensive hub of the team. He tried to constantly unbalance on the right wing and emphatically looked for his goal number 700. It was not given, but he did manage to enable (did he want to do that?) Ivan Rakitic to mark the final 1-0.
This time, Setién found the solutions on the bench: Iván Rakitic entered for Sergio Busquets to give the team a mark and a greater offense. He managed to convert the goal. Plus? The overflows of Ansu Fati and Ricard Puig Martin also served as a hook.
It was not the best game in Barcelona in terms of luxury. However, he imposed conditions against a team that went to the Camp Nou to defend themselves and seek a deadly counterattack. Deserved triumph.
When will it get plugged in? It seems that it does not sit well with him to be one more end of Barcelona’s offensive power. It is no longer the reference of attack as it was in Atlético Madrid. And here it seems to be off. He has no chances, he does not generate situations and he does not overflow with his talent.
He lacks filming, but in the Barcelona crowd they believe that continuity will give Luis Suárez that hierarchy that has always characterized him. He had chances to score and missed them. However, this time, there was no regret. Its cast won and continues at the top of the contest.