The three slogans of the Spanish Government on Kosovo

03/30/2021 at 4:41 PM CEST

The Spanish Government has given a series of slogans to public bodies on the formal treatment they must give to the Kosovo team in their match this Wednesday against Spain in La Cartuja. The match corresponds to the third day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and will close the FIFA window this March.

1-The name of Kosovo: The Government initially proposed the name of the territory of Kosovo, although in view of the uproar caused in the Balkan country, it also offered the alternative of announce the match as SPAIN-kosovo, differentiating with capital letters that it is not a recognized state.

2-The hymn: It will sound in La Cartuja, as the FIFA protocol indicates, but it is requested that it be announced not as the “national anthem of Kosovo”, but as the “anthem of the Kosovar football federation”. This avoids equating the two hymns.

3-The flag: Kosovo players they can wear the flag of their country on their kits freely, as marked by UEFA, but in the graphics of the match that appear in the facilities or in the documents, the Government prefers that the Kosovo Football Federation be used.

The Federation does not want controversies

The Spanish Federation does not want political conflicts, as explained by SPORT, and will follow strictly FIFA protocol and it will give Kosovo the formal treatment it deserves as a rival.

In this sense, the recommendations are on the table and The Federation also assumes that the Government wants to avoid at all costs that the feeling arises that both teams are equated as countries.