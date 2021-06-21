The three risks that threaten the European stock markets and that can stop the rises

Which are the risks to the market? That is the question that many investors ask themselves, and one that the experts of Bank of America (BofA) give an answer in their latest report on investment strategy in European equities. They expect stocks “continue to rise in the short term”, and they predict progress of 5% in the third quarter in the Old Continent, but they also recognize that there are three dangers that lurk and that can ruin this scenario.

Their base case is that stocks will maintain their good tone during the summer, “accompanied by superior cyclical performance”, and they continue to bet that there will be “a additional raise of 5% for European equities in the third quarter. “As US bank analysts say,” the momentum from accelerating growth is partially offset by the drag from rising real bond yields, “two things that “should promote a Double-digit outperformance for financial assets, cyclicals versus defensive, and value versus growth in the next few months. “

However, despite this they recognize that there are three risks that cannot be ignored. They explain it as follows:

1. A peak in the macroeconomic cycle earlier than expected

According to BofA, the US PMI is likely already at its peak of 68, consistent with 11% GDP growth. These strategists expect “a peak execution rate of 10% in the second quarter, followed by a fading to 9% in the third quarter and 5% in the fourth.”

Increasing supply constraints and mounting price pressures “could cause growth to wane faster than anticipated.” And what would that mean? As they explain from the bank, “a faster fading of US growth – and, therefore, global growth – would weigh on equities”, as it already happened after the macro cycle peak in 2010 (when global equities fell 15% in three months) and in 2018 (when they fell 10% in two months).

2. A delay in reopening due to the propagation of the Delta variant

The Delta variant of Covid-19, originally from India, is more contagious and is spreading rapidly across Europe and the United States. The situation is such that in the United Kingdom the rebound in infections by this strain has led the Government of Boris Johnson to postpone your reopening plans for a month.

“Although the two-dose vaccine is still effective against the Delta variant, people who have received a single injection are still at high risk of infection,” recalls Bank of America, whose hypothesis is as follows: it starts on the basis that ” the reopening of the euro zone will be a success thanks to the recent acceleration of vaccinations “, but affirms that” delays due to the acceleration of the spread of the Delta strain remain a risk “.

3. A Bond Market Tantrum

Finally, the entity’s analysts explain, the bond market should not be lost sight of. “Extremely soft” Fed policy is expected, even as the US output gap – a key driver of core inflation and the Fed funds rate – is set to rise to the most positive level since the beginning. 1960s.

“If growing signs of overheating in the economy lead to a reassessment of the Federal Reserve, this could cause a sharp rise in real bond yields (ie a higher discount rate for equities) “and, therefore, a” compression of the multiples of the equities market. “