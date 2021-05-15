The three referees of the League title

05/14/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The Appointment Committee has announced the referees of the penultimate league day where the league title could be sentenced. That will depend on what happens in three stadiums. First in the Metropolitano in the duel between Atlético de Madrid – Osasuna. Meeting that will be whistled by the Valencian international Martinez Munuera, the referee of Real Madrid-Sevilla.

It will be the third time Martinez Munuera whistle the rojiblancos this season. The two precedents have been against Alaves. The two with rojiblanca victory 1-2 and 1-0. In the VAR will be Munuera Montero.

At the same time it will be Antonio Mateu lahoz whoever calls Athletic-Real Madrid in San Mamés. First meeting after his appointment to the Champions League final. Usual referee in this type of duel. It will be the third time he has whistled the whites this season. First in the Madrid derby against the leader in Valdebebas (2-0) and later on his visit to Cádiz (0-3). Villanueva churches will be the VAR referee.

And it will be in Basque Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea the one designated for the duel at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo. It will be the third time that the international referee whistles Koeman’s team this season. The first was also at the Camp Nou on the occasion of the duel against Levante, which ended with a victory by the minimum for the Catalans. The last one in the visit to the Estadio de los Carmenes where the Catalans thrashed 0-4. In the VAR will be González González.