The three reasons Ethereum will reignite the crypto fire

While bitcoin, its fluctuations and its price, which fail over and over again at $ 40,000 After the black Wednesday of May 19, they continue to attract the attention of investors, many voices defend ethereum as a cryptocurrency to take into account. Although its price is also weighed down by the short-term bear market that seems to have settled among the operators of these assets and can’t get back the $ 3,000, “There are many positives to go by,” say the experts at Wisdom Tree.

The price of ether – so called the token of the Ethereum network although both names are used interchangeably – set a record on May 12, 2021 around $ 4,200, which has raised questions about if its momentum is sustainable and if they should incorporate this digital asset into their portfolios.

Behind the speculative facade of digital assets sits a technology with enormous possibilities, especially in this blockchain, explains Luis Garvía, director of the Master in Financial Risks at ICADE Business School. It is “a system that allows programming a myriad of secure and ‘low cost’ applications,” he explains, which differs greatly from bitcoin in terms of uses. “It is as if one were the standard wheel and the other the rubber one,” he emphasizes.

Bitcoin is primarily a storage of value instrument, which is driven by limited physical supply and is perceived as a tier-1 solution in the global payments infrastructure. “As a result of this characteristic, its analogy with digital gold arises”, they comment from Wisdom Tree.

Ether is used to “feed” the Ethereum network, which is essentially a decentralized software platform, designed to run compiled computer code known as a smart contract. These smart contracts They can be used to automate a wide range of functions, from very simple value exchanges, through insurance contracts to the processing of the activity of decentralized exchanges, which are managed by the decentralized network of Ethereum.

The complexity of the smart contract establishes the transaction fees that are quoted in ether (known as gas rates). In this way, the price fluctuates depending on whether the transactions have a high economic value, since people are willing to pay more for the transactions.

Besides this, the ether has also obtained a certain “safe haven” asset status in the crypto universeThey continue from Wisdom Tree. “Because it is the second largest cryptocurrency, its demand is very constant and, although it is not fixed, the expansion of its supply is very predictable and relatively docile compared to the standards of traditional currencies after 2008,” they argue

For these experts, the high interest around ether in recent months is explained by the “great expectation around proposed future developments for the Ethereum network“, which many are hailing as the next big thing to boost the broader crypto ecosystem.

Beyond the fact that far-reaching changes have been planned, there are two main developments to consider, report from the US manager. First of all, we have the change of the Proof of Work (POW) protocol -the solving of mathematical problems to maintain the network- to the Proof of Stake (POS) -based on criteria such as amount of currency and time in the network- as a consensus mechanism. The POS is more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Second, analysts mention the development of second-tier solutions to improve network scaling. “It is believed that these changes will help boost the use of the Ethereum network, allowing the platform to attract more users and projects,” they say.

Furthermore, the potential switch to POS is generating intense debate in the crypto sector regarding energy use. The POS protocol consumes much less power than the POW and as such, some speculate that this could favor the adoption of the platform.

THE BOOM OF THE DEFI

One of the most innovative implementations of smart contracts has been the rapid growth of DeFi technology -from the English Decentralized Finance (decentralized finance) -, produced mainly on the Ethereum network. “Basically, it is about using decentralized technology to automate the way in which value is transferred,” they explain from the capital manager, a role that large institutions have historically played and that has been very profitable.

There are DeFi products that aim to replace exchange centers, revolutionize loans or innovate in the issuance of bonds, among other possibilities. For example, “the LINK and Uniswap DeFi projects in Ethereum have raised large amounts of capital and are showing enormous potential,” they stand out from Wisdom tree.

If Ethereum manages to maintain its dominance in this space, it should continue to drive demand for ether and a return to the 4,000 or 5,000 dollars would be feasibleGarvía predicts.