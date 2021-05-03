The three points stay at home: Villarreal C 1-0 Benigànim

05/02/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

The Villarreal added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Benigànim this sunday in the Villarreal Sports City- Miralcamp. The Villarreal C arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Jove Spanish by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Benigànim lost by a result of 1-4 in the previous match against the CF chair and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. With this defeat the Beniganí team was placed in sixth position after the end of the duel, Villarreal C is first.

The first part of the match started for the Villarreal team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Forés in minute 10. With this result the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The Beniganí coach gave entry to Brown, Toni Cano, Maikel Y Fede Cabrera replacing Castile, Of Los Santos, Shepherd Y Peiro, while on the part of the Villarreal it was replaced Aitor Gelardo, Ivan Ramos, Jorge Carlos, Josema Vivancos Y Sanchez for Paschal, Frank, Mangada, Forés Y Andres Campos.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Villarreal (Antonio jesus) and three to Benigànim (Fernandez, Enrique Fabra Y Enric).

With this result, the Villarreal he gets 40 points and the Benigànim with 21 points.

On the following day the team of Igor Taševski will face against Olimpic Xativa, Meanwhile he Benigànim de Fernando will be measured against him Colon spare parts.

Data sheetVillarreal C:Iker Álvarez, Forés (Josema Vivancos, min.86), Mangada (Jorge Carlos, min.73), Abraham, Binu Bairam, Carlos, Franco (Iván Ramos, min.73), Andrés Campos (Sánchez, min.89), Antonio Jesús, Guerrero and Pascual (Aitor Gelardo, min.73)Benigànim:Andrada, Castilla (Moreno, min.56), Fernandez, Pastor (Maikel, min.67), Peiró (Fede Cabrera, min.81), De Los Santos (Toni Cano, min.56), Sanchez, Enric, Damian, Enrique Fabra and PérezStadium:Villarreal Sports City- MiralcampGoals:Forés (1-0, min. 10)