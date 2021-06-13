The three points stay at home: Ribadumia 3-2 Paiosaco-Hierros

06/13/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The Paiosaco-Irons failed to prevail over Ribadumia, who won 3-2 during the match played this Sunday in the Municipal A Senra. The Ribadumia came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 3-1 loss in the previous match against CSD Arzua. On the part of the visiting team, the Paiosaco-Irons he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Ourense. With this defeat the Larachés team was placed in eleventh position after the end of the match, while the Ribadumia is sixth.

The match started on the right foot for the Larachés team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Knoll, ending the first period with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

The second half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Ribadumia, who got the tie thanks to the goal of Fran Fandiño a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 48. However, the visiting team took the lead through a new goal from Knoll, which thus achieved a double in the 80th minute. However, the local team achieved the equalizer with a goal from Ruben Cerqueiras at 86 minutes. Subsequently, the Ribadumiense team scored, which turned the tables in the light, getting 3-2 with another goal from Ruben Cerqueiras, who thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, concluding the duel with a final result of 3-2.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Ribadumia they entered from the bench Paco Reigosa, Hugo Soto, Fran Matos, Charles Y Bernardez replacing Giraldez, Martinez, Fernandez, Count Y Santi, while changes by the Paiosaco-Irons They were Adri Casariego, Modia, Ricardo Alvarez placeholder image, Lithos Y Souto, which entered through Tani, Paul, Josiño, Jesus Sayes Y Branch.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card, four for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Giraldez, Cheri, Fernandez Y Santi and by visitors to Jesus Sayes Y Modia.

With this victory, the team of Luis Carro Rey ranked sixth with 42 points at the end of the match, while the team led by Juan Emilio Riveiro Rodriguez he ranked eleventh with 25 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Ribadumia is against him Fisterra, Meanwhile he Paiosaco-Irons will face the Ourense.

Data sheetRibadumia:Roberto Pazos, Conde (Charles, min.70), Abal, Cheri, Giraldez (Paco Reigosa, min.56), Fran Fandiño, Fernández (Fran Matos, min.70), Rubén Cerqueiras, Martinez (Hugo Soto, min.56 ), Pablo and Santi (Bernardez, min.76)Paiosaco-Hierros:Rama (Souto, min.76), Beto, Pablo (Modia, min.69), Juanma, Josiño (Ricardo Alvarez, min.70), Otero, Jesús Sayes (Litos, min.70), Eiroa, Moure, Verdejo and Tani (Adri Casariego, min.46)Stadium:Municipal A SenraGoals:Otero (0-1, min. 46), Fran Fandiño (1-1, min. 48), Otero (1-2, min. 80), Rubén Cerqueiras (2-2, min. 86) and Rubén Cerqueiras (3 -2, min. 90)