The three points stay at home: Burladés 2-1 Txantrea

03/27/2021 at 20:09 CET

The Txantrea failed to prevail over Burladés, who won 2-1 during the match held this Saturday at the Ripagaina. The Burladés arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against Beti Kozkor. Regarding the visiting team, the Txantrea he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Egüés Valley at home and the Itaroa Huarte at home, by 2-1 and 0-1 respectively. With this defeat, the chantreano team was placed in ninth position after the end of the duel, while the Burladés is eighth.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Burladés, who took advantage of the play to inaugurate the scoring by means of a goal of Peio in the 15th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half he scored a goal Txantrea, who put the tables through a goal from Albes at 62 minutes. The local team took the lead thanks to a goal from Sandz in the 83rd minute, ending the match with a score of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

The referee showed a yellow card to Burladés (Alejo Irisarri), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this victory, the team of Jonathan Unanua occupied the eighth place with 23 points, in the place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, at the end of the game, while the team led by Xabi Nicolas it was placed in ninth place with 22 points, also in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

The next commitment of the First Phase of Third Division for the Burladés is against him River Ega, Meanwhile he Txantrea will face the Pamplona.

Data sheetBurladés:Beorlegui, Bati, Castán, Arenaz, Sola, Munarriz, Mikel, Ilias, Peio, Gorricho and RoncalTxantrea:Aitor, Sola, Alastuey, Joni, Gorka Bacaicoa, Pablo López, Alcuaz, Albes, Ander Astrain, Julen Goñi and JiménezStadium:RipagainaGoals:Peio (1-0, min. 15), Albes (1-1, min. 62) and Arenaz (2-1, min. 83)