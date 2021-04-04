The three points stay at home: Atlas Guadalajara 1-0 Tijuana

04/04/2021 at 03:15 CEST

The Atlas Guadalajara added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Tijuana this sunday in the Jalisco. The Atlas Guadalajara wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Blue Cross by a score of 3-2. On the visitors’ side, the Tijuana won in his fief 3-1 his last match in the competition against Queretaro. With this score, the Guadalajarense team is fourth at the end of the duel, while the Tijuana is eighth.

The game started in a favorable way for the local team, who opened the scoring through a goal of Renato Ibarra in minute 11. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Atlas Guadalajara from Diego Cocca relieved Javier Correa, Jose Abella and Pablo Gonzalez Diaz placeholder image by Milton caraglio, Renato Ibarra and Jairo torres, while the technician of the Tijuana, Pablo Guede, ordered the entry of Fidel Martinez, Benny diaz, Vladimir Lorona, Edgar lopez and Fabian Castillo placeholder image to supply Miguel Sansores, Jonathan Orozco, Jaime Gomez, Esteban Pavez and Mauro Manotas.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Anderson Santamaria and Ignacio Malcorra) and those of the visiting team saw three cards, specifically Esteban Pavez, Gonzalo jara and Junior Sornoza.

After winning the match, the Atlas Guadalajara ranked fourth in the league table with 21 points at the end of the game, while Tijuana he ranked eighth with 16 points.

The next day both teams will play at home. The guadalajarense team will do it against him Lion, Meanwhile he Tijuana will face the Mazatlan.