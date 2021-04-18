The three points stay at home: Alzira 2-1 Eldense

04/18/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

The Alzira won 2-1 against Eldense during the match played this Sunday in the Luis Suñer Picó. The Alzira came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the Elche Ilicitano. On the visitors’ side, the Eldense won at home 2-0 their last match in the tournament against Stem. After the marker, the Alcireño team is third, while the Eldense It is first at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the meeting started in a favorable way for him Alzira, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Saenz in minute 35. But later the Eldense team reacted and equalized the contest with Pruden just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, thus closing the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second half luck came for the Alcireño team, as they took advantage of the opportunity to cross the net of their opponent with a goal of Beli at 57 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Eldense team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Sanz.

At the moment, the Alzira and the Eldense they remain tied at 45 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the Eldense will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him At. Saguntino in his fiefdom, while the Alzira will play against him CF Intercity at home.

Data sheetAlzira:Dolz, Soler, Kaiser, Abel, Jordi Méndez, Boix, Isaac Danzo, Quintana, Beli, Jorge Joaquin and SaenzEldense:Alberto, Sanz, Chavales, Juanmi, Riki, Ortuño, Uclés, Pruden, Iván Forte, Óscar Díaz and David LópezStadium:Luis Suñer PicóGoals:Saenz (1-0, min. 35), Pruden (1-1, min. 45) and Beli (2-1, min. 57)