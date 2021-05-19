The three points stay at home: Alcorcón 2-0 Sabadell

05/19/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The Alcorcón won 2-0 against Sabadell during the match held this Wednesday in the Santo Domingo. The Alcorcón He approached the game with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous duel against Majorca. On the part of the visiting team, the Sabadell lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Tenerife. With this defeat, the Sabadell team was in twenty-first position after the end of the game, while the Alcorcón is seventeenth.

The game started in a positive way for him Alcorcón, who premiered the light with a goal in his own goal from Josu Ozkoidi in the 33rd minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Madrid team to increase the score, which increased the score thanks to a goal from Xisco just before the final whistle, specifically at minute 47, ending the first half with a 2-0 score.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 2-0.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Alcorcón they entered from the bench Oscar Arribas Pasero, Fidel Escobar, Ernesto gomez, Reko Y Barber replacing Xisco, Ander Gorostidi, Daniel Ojeda, Juan Bravo Y Marc Gual, while changes by the Sabadell They were Aaron Rey, Heber Pena, Victor Garcia, Pierre Cornud Y Pedro Capo, which entered through Juan Hernandez, Jaime Sanchez, Xavi Boniquet, Josu Ozkoidi and Iker Undabarrena.

The referee gave a yellow card to Victor Garcia by the local team already Gorka Guruzeta Y Pierre Cornud by the Sabadell team.

With this victory, the Alcorcón it rises to 45 points and is placed in seventeenth place in the classification. For his part, Sabadell it remains with 40 points, in a relegation position to Second B, with which it reached this fortieth day of the competition.

The next round of the Second Division will face the Alcorcón away from home against him Girona, Meanwhile he Sabadell will face in his fief before the SD Ponferradina.

Data sheetAlcorcón:Ian Mackay, Oscar Rubio, Aleix Coch Lucena, Jaime Sánchez, Juan Ibiza, Adri Cuevas, Xavi Boniquet, Iker Undabarrena, Josu Ozkoidi, Gorka Guruzeta and Juan HernándezSabadell:Dani Jiménez, David Fernández, José León, Víctor García, Laure, Juan Bravo, Ander Gorostidi, Hugo Fraile, Daniel Ojeda, Marc Gual and XiscoStadium:Santo DomingoGoals:Josu Ozkoidi (1-0, min. 33) and Xisco (2-0, min. 47)