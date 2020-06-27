Lazio added three points to his locker after winning 2-1 against Fiore this Saturday in the Olympic Stadium. Lazio came wanting back on the road to victory after losing the last game to Atalanta by a score of 3-2. As for the visiting team, Fiorentina reaped a draw to one against Brescia Calcium, adding a point in the last disputed match of the competition and had a streak of three consecutive draws. After the result obtained, the team blanquiceleste is second, while Fiore It is thirteenth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Florentine team, who released their goalscoring account through a goal from Ribéry in the 25th minute, ending the first period with a 1-0 score.

In the second half, luck came for Lazio, who put the tables with a goal from 11 meters Immobile in the 67th minute. The Blanquiceleste team added again in the 83rd minute thanks to the success in goal of Luis Alberto, finishing the duel with a final result of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the substitute banks. The coach of Lazio gave way to Radu, belt, Marušić, Lukaku and Anderson by Wands, Caicedo, Lazzari, Jony and Luis Alberto, while Fiorentina gave way to July, Vlahovic, Venuti, Sottil and Thumb by Dalbert Henrique, Cutrone, Ceccherini, Ribéry and Badelj.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of eight cards were shown. By Lazio the referee sanctioned yellow Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Wands, Jony and Radu, while in the Florentine team he admonished Dalbert Henrique and Milenkovic and with red to Vlahovic.

With this defeat, after finishing the match, Fiorentina It was ranked thirteenth in the table with 31 points. Lazio, for his part, reached second place with 65 points, in position of access to the Champions League.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with Torino, while Fiorentina will play against Sassuolo.