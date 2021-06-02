“The three of us show how dangerous we are”

06/02/2021 at 11:27 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Brooklyn Nets shooting guard, James harden, has acknowledged that he has a great relationship on the court with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and that he hopes he can go further during the play-offs: “Although we have not been together much during the regular season, the three of us showed in the games against the Celtics how dangerous we are with our game and the 104 points from the fourth game showed it.”.

The American, that came this season from the Rockets, has insisted that the latest victory over Brad Stevens’ team (123-109) strengthens the group: “We weren’t even worried about the playoff race yet, we were just happy to be on the court together.”. “So it’s great to get a series out of the way and like I said, we’ll take the day off tomorrow and recover,” he said.

The Nets have eliminated the Celtics (4-1) in the first round and will face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.. The Big Three has been one of the most determining points of the tie: Kevin Durant averages 32.6 points per game in these play-offs, while Harden records 27.8 and Irving, an average of 6.4. The three, who during the regular phase have only coincided in eight games, scored 104 points in the fourth round of the match.

Display of personality and authority

The Brooklyn Nets will be in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, something they have not achieved since 2014. The team led by Durant, Harden and Irving is one of the main favorites in the East to reach the NBA Finals. The team has exhibited great authority in the first round and has shown the personality to knock out the Bucks and continue down the road..

James Harden was the main player of the game with a triple-double (34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), the first in his individual record during these play-offs, while closely followed by the other two figures: Irving with another 25 points and Durant with 24.