Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, discard for now that the season of MotoGP and it presents the three possible scenarios for the 2020 campaign: at the end of July, from September and a last one in which they could only have November and December, concentrated on two or three circuits.

The Spanish explained in a forum of the newspaper AS that «The first scenario is to start at the end of July with some of the races that have been postponed, if that couldn’t be it would start in August with Brno and Austria, and from there follow a schedule that is not the one that we have published so far and do the races until the end of November ». «This is the possibility that we like the most and it would allow us to do 12, 13 or 14 races“, Acknowledged the CEO of Dorna Sports, who detailed:” The second possibility is that we cannot start in July or August and contemplate September. It would be a season of September, October, November and until mid-December, with a different calendar than the current one and races first in Europe, while there is good weather, and then outside, where they can be done ».

“From there we could adjust the races and do two consecutive grand prizes in the same place, on two consecutive weekends, to have the most reduced mobility, and the last scenario is if we had only November and December, to focus on two or three circuits and do three tests in each of those circuits, “explained Ezpeleta. “From the organizational point of view there has been nothing like it, it is true that there have been more complicated moments from the emotional point of view, which is when we have accidents with bad results, but from the organizational point of view, we have never encountered a problem of this size », recognized Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Prima health

However, Carmelo Espeleta stressed during his speech that «The first and most important thing is health And I’m happy because bad news from the MotoGP family is not reaching me. Some person has been affected, but has come out, and others are in the trance of leaving, but we are doing well ». “We must wait for the unconfinements in all countries We go to and the movement between borders because we have many nationalities and the main thing is that we can all move from one place to another and that is why we will have to see in each place how it is the possibility of doing races and what type of races we allow to do », he explained.

“We are moving in the most difficult parameters and due to the data we have until the beginning of July, we cannot have a green light to be able to run,” Ezpeleta acknowledged. “Obviously, based on the situation we have, it will be very difficult for us to do the nineteen grand prizes They are missing but we will try to adapt to different scenarios, “Ezpeleta acknowledged in the forum.