The three most common mistakes you make when going to a gas station

A visit to the gas station can be part of your weekly routine to fill up your car’s gas tank, but we often make mistakes there that make us spend more money than planned.

With the systematic increase in the price of gasoline in recent weeks in the United States – currently above three dollars per gallon – it is important to take into account these lapses that by accumulation can harm us financially.

Let’s take a look at the most common ones, according to MoneyTalksNews:

1. Pay for gas with a debit card

Every time you use a debit card at a gas station, you exponentially increase your chances of becoming a victim of identity theft.

Payment terminals at gas stations are frequently targeted by skimmers (illegal card readers that copy numbers) because they are generally not manned by employees. Debit card fraud generally allows the cybercriminal to directly access your checking and savings account, if both are connected. If someone steals all of your money, even temporarily, do you have enough elsewhere to cover the bills while you wait for the bank to recover the stolen money?

It is even preferable to pay for gasoline with cash. If you pay by credit card, it’s not a big deal because those transactions are covered by federal law that limits your liability for unauthorized charges to $ 50.

In contrast, the debit card does not have those protections. If it falls into the hands of cybercriminals and they use it for hundreds or thousands of dollars in purchases before you know it, there is no guarantee that you will see that money again.

2. Buy premium gasoline

A note posted on a gas pump indicates that the pump is out of premium gas at a Costco Warehouse gas station, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Ridgeland, Missouri. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

Few cars today require premium gasoline, perhaps some luxury. But if it is simply recommended, it is better to save the money, assures the AAA.

Still, many squander their money on high-octane gasoline. A 2018 AAA report indicated that Americans collectively waste $ 2.1 billion per year on premium gasoline when it is neither necessary nor recommended for their cars.

3-Buy drinks at the gas station

Gas station store / .

Buying a 16-ounce bottle of water for a dollar may seem like a harmless purchase. But this is not exactly the case. That means a gallon of water costs $ 8, much more than what you would pay for gas.

And it’s not the kind of mistake most people can afford if they want to save for either retirement or any other goal. It is preferable to carry your thermos for water and not pay for it again.

Take that into account the next time you want to go to the convenience store to buy something that you can get for free!

