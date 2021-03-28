The ‘Three lions’ risk being leaders in Albania

03/28/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Joel gadea

It is not easy to go to play in Albania and get out of trouble. The Balkans are a team that relies on the intensity of their game and their disciplined defensive tactics, as well as the increase in the quality of their players in recent times.

Therefore, it is more than warned Gareth southgate, who knows that it is perhaps the most complicated game of this qualifying phase knocked Qatar 2022. That is why the coach of the ‘Three lions’ will bet again on the old guard, giving continuity, yes, to some of the meritorious who earned their place in the easy win over San Marino.

Pope He has all the numbers to follow at the gate, while James seems settled in the right-handed lane. Ward-Prowse and Lingard, whose season is being more than good in the Premier League, will also continue in the eleven of Southgate, while Harry kane will carry the scoring weight with Sterling, in one of the best attacking pairs on the continent.

Opposite, old acquaintances make their way into the Albanian ensemble. The Italians’ Hysaj, Kumbulla and Djimsiti, featured in Serie A, will be part of the defensive axis, while Keidi Bare, from Espanyol, will be in charge of destroying the English game so that the locals have a choice.

Probable lineups

Albania: Berisha; Kumbulla, Djimsiti, Ismajli; Hysaj, Bare, Gjasula, Lenjani; The CI; Cikalleshi, Roshi

England: Pope; James, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Mount, Ward-Prowse; Lingard, Kane, Ste

Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (Israel)

Stadium: Air Albania Stadium. Behind closed doors.

Hour: 18.00h