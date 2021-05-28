The three keys to avoiding coronavirus infections at concerts

Perform mass screening with rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test with nasopharyngeal swab on the same day, force the use of a FFP2 mask for all attendees and having optimal ventilation, are measures that guarantee safety against Covid-19 when holding musical events in closed environments.

This is clear from the ‘PrimaCov’ study carried out in the ‘Apolo’ room in Barcelona in December 2020 and which has been carried out between Primavera Sound and the Foundation for the Fight against AIDS and Infectious Diseases. In addition, it has been published in ‘The Lancet Infectious Diseases’.

In fact, the British journal highlights the relevance of the results of this study, according to which none of the 465 participants in the concert of the ‘Sala Apolo’ on December 12, 2020 gave a positive result of RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 in the tests carried out eight days after the concert, in contrast to the two positive people among the 495 participants of the group of control.

The researchers from the foundation responsible for the study, Boris Revollo and Josep Maria Llibre, have been “proud” of having contributed to demonstrate the safety of big events cultural in closed environments. “By applying the appropriate measures, it is possible to resume activities that could not be carried out during the worst moments of the pandemic,” they said.

For his part, the director of Primavera Sound, Pablo Soler, has acknowledged that his work has shown that culture and science are complementary and they can work together to produce cross-sectional and universal results.