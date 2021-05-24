The three key dates for the arrival of tourists to Spain this summer

Tourism in Spain is going to make a 180 degree turn with the new three dates indicated in the calendar that celebrate the sector after the very difficult months that have passed because of the pandemic.

May 24

From then on the borders will be open at the entrance of safe non-EU countries, without restrictions or sanitary requirements, including China, Japan and, the most coveted, the United Kingdom.

The problem for British citizens is that, as Spain is at its amber traffic light, they will have to quarantine around the corner until our incidence rate drops.

June 1

They will be able to enter the rest of non-EU countries, as long as the traveler has a PCR or is vaccinated. Although it is true that not just any vaccine is valid and this affects countries with which we have great ties.

July 7th

The so-called European green passport, the EU COVID Digital Certificate.

Carrying it on the mobile phone, in a QR code, or in physical format, will allow citizens of member countries of the European community move unimpeded.

Will be issued by each State and you will have to collect one of these requirements: be vaccinated, demonstrate having passed the Covid or a negative test, either PCR or antigens.

On this last point, at the tests will not be free, generates controversy, because, for example, a family of four, without any vaccinated, has an extra cost of travel, if it is an antigen test, of 160 euros.

The OCU believes that if this type of test is not free, there is a discrimination versus those who are vaccinated.

A passport that it will not be mandatory to travel, but that will have to close many fringes until July 7.