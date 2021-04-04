Compartir

In the development of the Internet, historical events can be pointed out that can be used to divide the process into stages. Among these important milestones are the creation of the first wide area computer networks in the 1960s, the development of an email system in the 1970s, the creation of Ethernet later in that decade, the launch of the world web in the 1990s, and the creation of the first browsers and search engines in the late 1990s, among others. Following each of these distinctive developments, the Internet changed dramatically. Every step was instrumental in creating the Internet we know and trust today.

The three generations of Blockchain technology

Similarly, it is possible to look back at blockchain development and also divide it into stages that are marked by major developments and inventions. Blockchain technology has only been around for a fraction of the time that the internet has, so there are likely still major developments to come. Even now, however, experts have begun to divide the history of blockchain into at least three major stages.

While the ideas that would enter the blockchain were making the rounds in the computer science communities, it was the pseudonymous Bitcoin developer Satoshi Nakamoto who described the blockchain as we know it in the BTC white paper. In this way, blockchain technology began with the Bitcoin network. While blockchain has since been used in a wide variety of other areas, in a sense it was designed especially for this digital currency and to further the goals of digital currencies more broadly.

Bitcoin and digital currencies

In the early stages, blockchain established the basic premise of a shared public ledger that supports a cryptocurrency network. Satoshi’s idea of ​​the blockchain makes use of 1 megabyte (MB) blocks of information about bitcoin transactions. The blocks are linked together through a complex cryptographic verification process, forming an immutable chain. Even in its earliest forms, blockchain technology established many of the core features of these systems, which remain today. In fact, the bitcoin blockchain remains largely unchanged since these early efforts.

As time passed, developers began to believe that a blockchain could do more than simply document transactions. The founders of ethereum, for example, had the idea that assets and trust arrangements could also benefit from blockchain management. In this way, ethereum represents the second generation of blockchain technology.

Smart contracts

The main innovation brought about by ethereum was the advent of smart contracts. Typically, contracts in the mainstream business world are managed between two separate entities, sometimes with other entities that assist in the monitoring process. Smart contracts are those that are self-managed on a chain of blocks. They are triggered by an event such as the passing of the expiration date or the achievement of a particular price target; in response, the smart contract manages itself, making the necessary adjustments and without the involvement of external entities.

At this point, we may still be in the process of tapping into the untapped potential of smart contracts. Therefore, it is debatable whether we have really moved to the later stage of blockchain development.

One of the main problems blockchain faces is scaling. Bitcoin remains concerned about transaction processing times and bottlenecks. Many new digital currencies have tried to revise their blockchains to accommodate these problems, but with varying degrees of success. Moving forward, one of the most important developments paving the way for blockchain technology in the future will likely have to do with scalability.

The future

Beyond this, new applications of blockchain technology are being discovered and implemented all the time. It is difficult to say exactly where these developments will lead to technology and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. Blockchain supporters are likely to find this incredibly exciting; From their perspective, we are living a time with age-old technology that continues to grow and develop.

