Many are former players of River who have recently expressed their intention to put on the “Millionaire” shirt again. So the journalist Nicolas Distasio made a detail in TNT Sports of the contractual situation of each and clarified that the position of the leadership is that, for them to return, they should do so with the pass in their possession.

If I wanted to Marcelo Gallardo, in the next pass market could incorporate three footballers for free. Is about Marcelo Barovero, Leonel Vangioni and Augusto Fernández.

The first two end their respective links with Rayados de Monterrey (Mexico) next June 30. For his part, the 34-year-old midfielder has just been released in December 2019 after passing through the Beijing Renhe (China).

One of the following close cases could be that of Gonzalo Higuain, who ends his contract with the Juventus. Another similar situation is that of Carlos SánchezBut the current leadership would not welcome his return because of the way he left.

Then, one by one, the contractual situations of the former River who have expressed their intention to return in the future:

Contracts ending in June 2024: Manuel Lanzini (West Ham) and Matías Kranevitter (Rayados de Monterrey).

Contract ending in June 2023: Lucas Ocampos (Seville).

Contracts ending in June 2022: Radamel Falcao García (Galatasaray), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Éder Álvarez Balanta (Bruges), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Sebastián Driussi (Zenit), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Ramiro (Villarreal) and Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados de Monterrey).

Contract ending in December 2021: Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez (Atlanta United).

Contracts ending in June 2021: Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus), Emanuel Mammana (Zenit), Carlos Sánchez (Santos), Leandro Chichizola (Getafe), Gabriel Mercado (Al Rayyan SC) and Mateo Musacchio (Milan).

Contract ending in December 2020: Jonatan Maidana (Toluca).

Contracts ending in June 2020: Marcelo Barovero and Leonel Vangioni (Rayados de Monterrey).

Free: Augusto Fernández.

