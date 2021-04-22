The three diamond firm is electrified in China

The integration of Mitsubishi into the Renault-Nissan Alliance it is simmering. The first step it took was a very courageous one, as it decided to cut back its global operations and focus on the areas where it still has a strong presence. As a result of this decision, the idea of leave europe, but in the end it won’t be like that. This is because the diamond firm needs to fill its factories and the Japanese firm to maximize synergies in certain regions.

If we focus on China and Asia in general, the firm of the three diamonds has a loyal following. The problem is that its internal crisis was causing the news not to arrive. So far, they have shown in the Shanghai Auto Show to the new Mitsubishi AIRTREK. With him they want to recover lost ground and enter into total electrification. We tell you its secrets, although there is also bad news …

The Mitsubishi AIRTREK is an electric SUV designed for the Chinese market

Input, the Mitsubishi AIRTREK has not been developed together with its partners Renault and Nissan. The second player involved in its creation was Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC). In fact, the photos you can see correspond to the first teasers, because their official debut is scheduled to take place in a few days. However, some have wanted to advance details regarding your design Y electric powertrain.

As explained by Mitsubishi itself, the AIRTREK has been designed following the «e-cruising SUV» concept. To explain this philosophy, he uses three words: Electric (electric vehicle), Expanding (expanding the joys of life with a car) and Expressive (expressing the uniqueness of Mitsubishi Motors). This union of ideas and words is perfectly explained in the official press release that the brand has published.

According statements by John Signoriello, CEO, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at MMC …

«Generate a image of advanced sophistication that fits an EV while embodying MMC’s consistent design identity, represented by its concept of Dynamic Shield front design. It is designed to express the powerful performance expected of a Mitsubishi vehicle » “We have developed the Mitsubishi AIRTREK as an SUV that allows customers to enjoy unlimited adventures” […] «Exclusively designed for the Chinese market, the new AIRTREK will be launched later this year as the fourth model in the MITSUBISHI MOTORS line in China. With the addition of this electric vehicle, our goal is to help create a mobility society »

There will be wait a few days to know more details of this new electric Mitsubishi. The pity is that it will not reach Europe, although with this line, it could have many possibilities. A shame

