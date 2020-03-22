The three dates that the IOC manages to celebrate the Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee has made it official that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of the health crisis that the whole world is experiencing because of coronavirus. At the same time, there is a period of four weeks to decide the new dates in which the Games will be held and the scenarios that are proposed are the following:

Delaying them in 2020

The first possibility, if the Games are finally postponed, is to vary their date, but celebrate them in 2020. To do this, they could take place when the Paralympic Games were scheduled. In this case, the postponement would be one month and the dates would be from August 25 to September 9. The problem is that it could overlap with competitions such as soccer or the NBA. The other option is to copy what was done in 1964 and pass them to October, although it would continue to collide with other championships.

Move them to 2021

Another possibility would be to postpone them one year, as has happened with the Euro Cup, and celebrate them in the summer of 2021. The main problem is that next year is a World Cup for many very important sports such as athletics and swimming. Therefore, both championships would have to be moved.

The risky bet of 2022

In 2022, among others, the World Cup will be played in November in Qatar and the Games could also be held. This is the most risky possibility, since, although the calendar is clearer in summer, many athletes who are at the top of their careers at this time would come with another physical level and others would already be retired. Furthermore, it would have to be assessed whether Paris 2024 is celebrated only two years later.